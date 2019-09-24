Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gold weighs on June exports

by Staff reporter
24 Sep 2019 at 08:41hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE's exports fell 32 percent in June this year weighed down by reduced shipments of major mineral exports, latest statistics from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) show.

The drop in exports came against marginal growth in imports, resulting in the widening of the trade deficit from US$93,6 million in May 2019 to US$217,4 million in June 2019.

Zimbabwe's trade balance continues to be weighed down by significant mismatch between exports and imports given its reliance on foreign products and dependency on predominantly low value unprocessed export products; mainly minerals and tobacco.

In fact, Zimbabwe is imports dependent because its industry is one of the most constrained productive sectors in the country with the average capacity utilisation well below 42 percent, according to Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).

Overall exports took a dip both in the first and second quarter of the year due in part to a slowdown in the global economy, but more significantly concerns over foreign currency retention thresholds among small-scale gold producers and chrome miners.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's monthly economic review statement for June 2019, merchandise exports fell by 32,6 percent from US$458,6 million in May 2019 to US$309,2 million in June 2019.

"The decline was underpinned by a fall in export earnings of gold, ferrochrome and industrial diamonds. Gold exports declined by 31,3 percent; industrial diamonds, 45,9 percent; and ferrochrome, 19 percent," RBZ said.

The country's export basket was dominated by exports of nickel ores and concentrates (23,4 percent), gold (20,1 percent), flue-cured tobacco (5,7 percent), and ferrochrome (5,2 percent).

The country's exports were mainly destined for South Africa, which accounted for about 48,5 percent of total exports, followed by the United Arab Emirates (13,9 percent), Mozambique (9,6 percent), Belgium (2,1 percent), and Zambia (2,3 percent). However, cumulative exports for the five-month period up to May 2019 stood at US$1,558 billion, a 5,1 percent increase from US$1, 482 billion realised in the comparable period in 2018.

The increase in exports was bolstered by higher export earnings for nickel, tobacco, diamonds and jewellery.

Merchandise imports amounted to US$457,2 million in June 2019, a 4,7 percent rise from US$436,8 million in the prior month. This was largely attributable to the increase in imports of diesel and petrol of 38,3 percent and 19,6 percent, respectively.

The country's major import sources were South Africa (34,7 percent), Singapore (34,4 percent), China (6,2 percent), Mauritius (2,8 percent) and India (2,2 percent).

Merchandise imports amounted to US$457,2 million in June 2019, a 4,7 percent rise from US$436,8 million in the prior month. This was largely attributable to the increase in imports of diesel and petrol of 38,3 percent and 19,6 percent, respectively.

Merchandise imports for the first five months of 2019 sharply declined from US$2,747 billion in the comparative period in 2018 to US$1,957 billion, a 28,8 percent decline. Zimbabwe's cumulative trade deficit between January and May 2019 stood at US$399 billion, which is a significant improvement from a deficit of US$1,265 billion, incurred in the same period in 2018.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Xiaomi's new smartphone other smartphones look old-fashioned

31 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa calls for end to 'illegal' sanctions

43 mins ago | 61 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe over payouts to Trafigura partner

48 mins ago | 174 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

1 hr ago | 493 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

2 hrs ago | 950 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Interruption of water supplies

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gold panners invade mine

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Musona is back

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

3 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 947 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

12 hrs ago | 1620 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days