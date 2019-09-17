Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Normalcy returns to hospitals

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Normalcy is returning to public hospitals after health workers who had gone on strike over the alleged disappearance of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) acting president Dr Peter Magombeyi resumed duties.

Dr Magombeyi was found under suspicious circumstances that do not tally with the narrative pushed by the opposition that he was allegedly abducted by State agents.

A number of doctors and nurses could be seen attending to patients at institutions in Harare visited by The Herald yesterday.

This latest development followed the call by President Mnangagwa for health workers to return to work, while police continued with investigations into the Magombeyi case.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Mr Enock Dongo confirmed that nurses had resolved to return to work following the return of Dr Magombeyi.

"ZINA national executive held an urgent ad-hoc meeting on the 20th of September 2019," he said.

"The general consensus from the deliberations was that nurses return to work while further consultations with members are taking place to map a clear way forward."

Mr Dongo said his association will keep engaging the employer to find amicable solutions towards nurses' welfare and urged Government to address their plight.

ZHDA secretary-general Dr Mthabisi Bhebhe maintained that junior doctors remained incapacitated, and were unable to report for work.

Source - the herald

