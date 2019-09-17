Zanu-PF slams MDC Alliance

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF yesterday slammed the MDC Alliance for unpatriotic behaviour in continuously trying to smear President Mnangagwa and the ruling party at a critical time when it is pushing for the country's socio-economic development.Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya-Moyo said the MDC Alliance should be ashamed for seeking global attention at the expense of the country's progression.The MDC Alliance's Northern America province recently told the private media that it was going to petition the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly to act against President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF.Khaya-Moyo said the ruling party has no kind words for MDC-A following its frivolous claims that President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF are a ‘terrorist' organisation."The offensive pronouncement by the MDC party as reflected in the so-called independent media, that they intend to submit a petition to the United Nations (UN) during the 74th General Assembly sitting that President ED Mnangagwa and the revolutionary Zanu-PF be declared terrorists ‘for the killing of civilians during public protests,' is shameful," said Khaya-Moyo."This is a very serious allegation which borders on declaration of war on Zanu-PF and its revered leader. The MDC must realise that President ED Mnangagwa and the revolutionary Zanu-PF party liberated this country from the yoke of colonialism and settlerism. We are a free independent country after thousands perished, homes destroyed, thousands maimed, livestock looted and heinous crimes committed by the Ian Smith regime. Today MDC enjoys such freedom and dares to call liberators terrorists."He said the MDC wants to cause suffering to the country's citizens as they did with their sanctions.Khaya-Moyo said the MDC Alliance was showing their sell out behaviour in trying to throw spanners in President Mnangagwa's progressive leadership."MDC must halt their petition immediately as it is an insult to the entire nation. Such selloutism is unheard of and represents evil conduct. Zanu-PF is always prepared to defend itself against such provocation. Let such hogwash come to a full stop. President ED Mnangagwa is preoccupied with efforts at the United Nations to move Zimbabwe forward economically, in peace and unity through his mantra of "Zimbabwe is open for business". All progressive mankind is calling for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West upon insistence by the MDC," he said.