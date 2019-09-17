Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF slams MDC Alliance

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF yesterday slammed the MDC Alliance for unpatriotic behaviour in continuously trying to smear President Mnangagwa and the ruling party at a critical time when it is pushing for the country's socio-economic development.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya-Moyo said the MDC Alliance should be ashamed for seeking global attention at the expense of the country's progression.

The MDC Alliance's Northern America province recently told the private media that it was going to petition the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly to act against President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF.

Khaya-Moyo said the ruling party has no kind words for MDC-A following its frivolous claims that President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF are a ‘terrorist' organisation.

"The offensive pronouncement by the MDC party as reflected in the so-called independent media, that they intend to submit a petition to the United Nations (UN) during the 74th General Assembly sitting that President ED Mnangagwa and the revolutionary Zanu-PF be declared terrorists ‘for the killing of civilians during public protests,' is shameful," said Khaya-Moyo.

"This is a very serious allegation which borders on declaration of war on Zanu-PF and its revered leader. The MDC must realise that President ED Mnangagwa and the revolutionary Zanu-PF party liberated this country from the yoke of colonialism and settlerism. We are a free independent country after thousands perished, homes destroyed, thousands maimed, livestock looted and heinous crimes committed by the Ian Smith regime. Today MDC enjoys such freedom and dares to call liberators terrorists."

He said the MDC wants to cause suffering to the country's citizens as they did with their sanctions.

Khaya-Moyo said the MDC Alliance was showing their sell out behaviour in trying to throw spanners in President Mnangagwa's progressive leadership.

"MDC must halt their petition immediately as it is an insult to the entire nation. Such selloutism is unheard of and represents evil conduct. Zanu-PF is always prepared to defend itself against such provocation. Let such hogwash come to a full stop. President ED Mnangagwa is preoccupied with efforts at the United Nations to move Zimbabwe forward economically, in peace and unity through his mantra of "Zimbabwe is open for business". All progressive mankind is calling for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West upon insistence by the MDC," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema calls on Mnangagwa to 'respect Mugabe's last wishes'

24 mins ago | 90 Views

Zaka East headmen back Zanu-PF candidate

28 mins ago | 35 Views

Malema hails Grace for shielding Mugabe

29 mins ago | 83 Views

Chamisa's MDC defends pathetic rural electoral show

32 mins ago | 74 Views

Dokora sues ex-wife over domestic violence

33 mins ago | 88 Views

Grace clings to Mugabe's body

34 mins ago | 281 Views

15 Nust students arrested

35 mins ago | 81 Views

Madalaboy unites artistes

35 mins ago | 18 Views

PHOTOS: Malema visit Robert Mugabe's coffin

36 mins ago | 79 Views

Residents accuse councillors of misconduct

36 mins ago | 26 Views

Student teachers complain over 'measly' $150 stipend

36 mins ago | 16 Views

Temba Mliswa attacks Julius Malema over Grace Mugabe

53 mins ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa is a chancer, says Malema

59 mins ago | 433 Views

Serial fraudster masquerades as top CIO operative

60 mins ago | 141 Views

President Mohadi to open Victoria Falls Agric Show

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Malema mourns Mugabe

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Minister sued over 600 cement bags

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Harare shuts down its main water works

1 hr ago | 96 Views

NRZ says happy with DIDG deal

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Consumers demand price cuts

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Bosso Dutch coach arrives

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League on abductions

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Bosso winger back from injury

1 hr ago | 23 Views

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Massive tariffs hike

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Mohadi rallies Sadc to curb child smuggling

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mthuli Ncube speaks on approximate exchange rate

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Nyarota faces imprisonment over US$60k debt

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Gonyeti scores big, roped in US embassy's anti-Zimbabwe project

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Normalcy returns to hospitals

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Bureaux de change align rate to interbank

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Gold weighs on June exports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Forex speculators hit hard

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Chitungwiza bosses rearrested

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Hectic UN schedule for Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimra lifestyle audit: 36 suspended

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Pensions pay out date moved

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Ministry wants more from Treasury

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Pastor commits suicide after walking in on cheating wife

1 hr ago | 965 Views

Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Bulawayo rate payers to pay 300% more

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Real exchange rate should be US$1: ZWL$5.6, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

THROWBACK: Emmanuel TV Releases 'Confession' Of Man Who Arrested TB Joshua For Drug Trafficking!

3 hrs ago | 967 Views

'We are smarter, Z$ now 14:1' boasted ED - still claiming what he is not

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Last call for Express Links' Sign Up, Transact&Win competition

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZACC warns of imposters

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa, CIO Minister linked 'MaShurugwi' kill 8 people

3 hrs ago | 1860 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days