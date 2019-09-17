Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso winger back from injury

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
WINGER Cleopas Kapupurika is back from injury and should give Highlanders another attacking dimension when they take on Bulawayo Chiefs in a re-arranged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Kapupurika has been out of action since July, missing Highlanders' last seven games due to a knee injury picked up during Bosso's 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds.

Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu said:

"Cleopas is back and is available for selection for the game against Bulawayo Chiefs.

"It's good to have him back after a long injury layoff and his availability gives us another dimension.

"Defender Bukhosi Ncube is also back after a successful knee operation and has been training well. He looks sharp and could be available for selection in two weeks' time."

It is tomorrow's encounter that Mpofu and his charges are hoping to win and move away from the red zone.

Highlanders are in 13th position with 25 points, just a point above TelOne, who occupy the last relegation slot.

Chiefs are second from the bottom of the table with 21 points and will be out to build  on the 2-0 win over Yadah to move up the ladder.

Mpofu said they need to be clinical against Chiefs, a side that stunned Highlanders 1-0 last season.

"Chiefs are tricky opponents, but if we stick to our game plan and maintain the same mentality that we displayed against Hwange, and be more clinical in front of goal, I believe we will be ok.

"I want the players to go out there and enjoy themselves, avoid any pressure and concentrate on doing their jobs.

"What we've been saying in our camp is that we don't want to go down in history as the worst performers, meaning we have to up our game and that starts with the Chiefs' outing," said Mpofu.

Bosso will look up to goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Peter Muduhwa and McClive Phiri, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and striker Prince Dube, who were with the national team that beat Lesotho 3-1 in a Chan qualifier.

Dube scored a brace for the national team and hopes will be high that he brings along his scoring boots for the Chiefs' encounter.

Chiefs have goalkeeper David Bizabani, defenders Shadreck Nyahwa, Malvin Mkolo and Brandon Mpofu, midfielder Lucky Ndlela as well as striker Farau Matare to look up to for a positive outcome against Bosso.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields)

Source - chronicl

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

49 secs ago | 0 Views

Massive tariffs hike

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mohadi rallies Sadc to curb child smuggling

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mthuli Ncube speaks on approximate exchange rate

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Nyarota faces imprisonment over US$60k debt

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Gonyeti scores big, roped in US embassy's anti-Zimbabwe project

6 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF slams MDC Alliance

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Normalcy returns to hospitals

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Bureaux de change align rate to interbank

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Gold weighs on June exports

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Forex speculators hit hard

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Chitungwiza bosses rearrested

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Hectic UN schedule for Mnangagwa

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimra lifestyle audit: 36 suspended

14 mins ago | 1 Views

Pensions pay out date moved

16 mins ago | 41 Views

Ministry wants more from Treasury

17 mins ago | 34 Views

Pastor commits suicide after walking in on cheating wife

20 mins ago | 250 Views

Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1188 Views

Bulawayo rate payers to pay 300% more

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Real exchange rate should be US$1: ZWL$5.6, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 435 Views

THROWBACK: Emmanuel TV Releases 'Confession' Of Man Who Arrested TB Joshua For Drug Trafficking!

1 hr ago | 418 Views

'We are smarter, Z$ now 14:1' boasted ED - still claiming what he is not

1 hr ago | 516 Views

Last call for Express Links' Sign Up, Transact&Win competition

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

ZACC warns of imposters

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa, CIO Minister linked 'MaShurugwi' kill 8 people

2 hrs ago | 1552 Views

WATCH: Malema fires shots at Mnangagwa after viewing Mugabe's corpse

14 hrs ago | 11507 Views

WATCH: Alph Lukau's son attacks Prophets

15 hrs ago | 6298 Views

Mnangagwa ally blasts State media

15 hrs ago | 5404 Views

Doctors gave up on dying Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 7106 Views

Zunaid Moti close to Zimbabwe pullout

16 hrs ago | 2745 Views

Prominent preacher falls to his death from a fourth-floor car park

16 hrs ago | 5899 Views

Civil servants given up to 26 September to register

16 hrs ago | 4596 Views

Zimbabwean actor dies in crash

16 hrs ago | 2674 Views

Mnangagwa to be declared a terrorist?

16 hrs ago | 1524 Views

ANC to decide the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 6560 Views

Nakamba impress against Arsenal

16 hrs ago | 1726 Views

How to determine Zimbabwe exchange rate

16 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

17 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Whirlwind blows off roofs of classrooms and hostels in Matebeleland

17 hrs ago | 520 Views

Malema views Mugabe's body at the Blue Roof

17 hrs ago | 3989 Views

Trevor Ncube's past haunts him

17 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Man 'wearing a robe' wants Old Mutual to explain decision not to reinstate Peter Moyo

17 hrs ago | 599 Views

RBZ tightens rules for currency exchanges with immediate effect

17 hrs ago | 3103 Views

Protest marches and the opposition's violence export

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

Katema to miss Highlanders clash

17 hrs ago | 355 Views

Knives out for MDC leader

17 hrs ago | 4566 Views

WATCH: ZIMRA forfeits properties belonging to employees

18 hrs ago | 2678 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days