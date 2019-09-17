Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Youth League on abductions

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Youth League says it has noted with concern the recent wave of alleged abductions in the country which are a ploy by the MDC-Alliance and its allies to destabilise and tarnish the country's image.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Lewis Matutu, said the recent alleged abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi, who is the acting president of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), is linked to the MDC -Alliance's cocktail of acts that include violence, propaganda and economic vandalism.

"It has been noted that Dr Magombeyi has finally resurfaced and has given himself up to the police after a period of six days of uncertainty during which his whereabouts were unknown to the general members of the public. It has come to my attention that Dr Magombeyi emerged with no visible physical injuries. It is my belief that the opposition MDC-A and its allies have embarked on a deliberate programme to destabilise the country through a cocktail of acts that include violence, vile propaganda and economic vandalism in order to achieve unconstitutional regime change and overturn the wishes of the majority of Zimbabweans as expressed in the July 2018 elections," he said.

Matutu said the ruling party has long maintained that the MDC-Alliance has resorted to fabricating abductions with the specific aim of tarnishing the image of the Government of Zimbabwe.

"The MDC-A intended to use the false abduction of Dr Magombeyi as a Trojan horse through which to engage in violent demonstrations with a view to destabilising the nation and effecting regime change. In my opinion Dr Magombeyi was not alone in this charade that he has subjected our country to. He has been acting in concert with the MDC-Alliance as evidenced by the participation of senior MDC-A officials, the most prominent being David Coltart," he said.

Since last week health professionals have been boycotting work claiming they wanted Government to furnish them with the whereabouts of Dr Magombeyi, who was allegedly abducted by unknown men at his home in Harare's Budiriro suburb.

Dr Magombeyi was on Thursday last week found in Nyabira, about 40km from Harare.

His alleged abduction and disappearance sparked demonstrations, with medical doctors downing tools demanding his release, but there were questions on the authenticity of the claim, amid indications that the disappearance could have been stage managed.

President Mnangagwa has since warned against the rising incidences of false abductions in the country, saying his Government is contemplating measures to deal with the threat and punish those responsible.

Matutu said there was a possibility that the opposition party could be working with some foreign embassies to destabilise the country.

"Immediately after resurfacing, Dr Magombeyi voluntarily submitted himself to an interview with the Voice of America which has been broadcast and widely distributed. Dr Magombeyi indicated in this interview that he has no recollection whatsoever of where he has been for the past days and he cannot remember who abducted him let alone identify his abductors," he said.

"Ordinary Zimbabweans have found the explanations given by Dr Magombeyi or perhaps the lack of any, implausible and the narration he has given induces a sense of shock and revulsion in any objective and right-thinking person."

Matutu said the MDC-Alliance also lobbied teachers and lawyers to support its treacherous cause.

"In addition, MDC-A through its representatives in the medical and legal profession had hoodwinked professionals elsewhere in Namibia and Kenya into engaging in acts of solidarity with their cause which was based on the alleged abduction of Dr Magombeyi. I would                                                                                                       like to take this opportunity to urge our brothers and sisters across Africa to be wary of exhortations by MDC-A for expressions of solidarity and to exercise extreme caution when they receive messages from that party," he said.

Matutu said Zanu-PF was aware that the alleged abduction of Dr Magombeyi was targeted to coincide with the visit of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Freedom and Peaceful Assembly, Clement Voule, who is in country at the invitation of the Government.

"Zanu-PF is further aware of the fact that in the project of the destabilisation of Zimbabwe as currently manifested by the false abductions that we have witnessed, the MDC-A has assistance and co-operation from some foreign embassies who share the party's objectives of effecting unconstitutional regime change in Zimbabwe," he said. Matutu urged police to conduct thorough investigations into Dr Magombeyi's alleged abduction so that the culprits are brought to book.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Consumers demand price cuts

20 secs ago | 0 Views

Bosso Dutch coach arrives

1 min ago | 0 Views

Bosso winger back from injury

3 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Massive tariffs hike

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mohadi rallies Sadc to curb child smuggling

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mthuli Ncube speaks on approximate exchange rate

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Nyarota faces imprisonment over US$60k debt

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Gonyeti scores big, roped in US embassy's anti-Zimbabwe project

8 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF slams MDC Alliance

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Normalcy returns to hospitals

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Bureaux de change align rate to interbank

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Gold weighs on June exports

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Forex speculators hit hard

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Chitungwiza bosses rearrested

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Hectic UN schedule for Mnangagwa

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimra lifestyle audit: 36 suspended

16 mins ago | 4 Views

Pensions pay out date moved

18 mins ago | 51 Views

Ministry wants more from Treasury

20 mins ago | 35 Views

Pastor commits suicide after walking in on cheating wife

23 mins ago | 273 Views

Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1252 Views

Bulawayo rate payers to pay 300% more

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Real exchange rate should be US$1: ZWL$5.6, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 451 Views

THROWBACK: Emmanuel TV Releases 'Confession' Of Man Who Arrested TB Joshua For Drug Trafficking!

1 hr ago | 432 Views

'We are smarter, Z$ now 14:1' boasted ED - still claiming what he is not

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Last call for Express Links' Sign Up, Transact&Win competition

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

ZACC warns of imposters

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa, CIO Minister linked 'MaShurugwi' kill 8 people

2 hrs ago | 1568 Views

WATCH: Malema fires shots at Mnangagwa after viewing Mugabe's corpse

14 hrs ago | 11522 Views

WATCH: Alph Lukau's son attacks Prophets

15 hrs ago | 6311 Views

Mnangagwa ally blasts State media

15 hrs ago | 5407 Views

Doctors gave up on dying Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 7123 Views

Zunaid Moti close to Zimbabwe pullout

16 hrs ago | 2751 Views

Prominent preacher falls to his death from a fourth-floor car park

16 hrs ago | 5905 Views

Civil servants given up to 26 September to register

16 hrs ago | 4605 Views

Zimbabwean actor dies in crash

16 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Mnangagwa to be declared a terrorist?

16 hrs ago | 1526 Views

ANC to decide the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 6570 Views

Nakamba impress against Arsenal

16 hrs ago | 1730 Views

How to determine Zimbabwe exchange rate

16 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

17 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Whirlwind blows off roofs of classrooms and hostels in Matebeleland

17 hrs ago | 522 Views

Malema views Mugabe's body at the Blue Roof

17 hrs ago | 3992 Views

Trevor Ncube's past haunts him

17 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Man 'wearing a robe' wants Old Mutual to explain decision not to reinstate Peter Moyo

17 hrs ago | 599 Views

RBZ tightens rules for currency exchanges with immediate effect

17 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Protest marches and the opposition's violence export

17 hrs ago | 378 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days