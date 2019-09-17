Zanu-PF Youth League on abductions

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF Youth League says it has noted with concern the recent wave of alleged abductions in the country which are a ploy by the MDC-Alliance and its allies to destabilise and tarnish the country's image.In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Lewis Matutu, said the recent alleged abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi, who is the acting president of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), is linked to the MDC -Alliance's cocktail of acts that include violence, propaganda and economic vandalism."It has been noted that Dr Magombeyi has finally resurfaced and has given himself up to the police after a period of six days of uncertainty during which his whereabouts were unknown to the general members of the public. It has come to my attention that Dr Magombeyi emerged with no visible physical injuries. It is my belief that the opposition MDC-A and its allies have embarked on a deliberate programme to destabilise the country through a cocktail of acts that include violence, vile propaganda and economic vandalism in order to achieve unconstitutional regime change and overturn the wishes of the majority of Zimbabweans as expressed in the July 2018 elections," he said.Matutu said the ruling party has long maintained that the MDC-Alliance has resorted to fabricating abductions with the specific aim of tarnishing the image of the Government of Zimbabwe."The MDC-A intended to use the false abduction of Dr Magombeyi as a Trojan horse through which to engage in violent demonstrations with a view to destabilising the nation and effecting regime change. In my opinion Dr Magombeyi was not alone in this charade that he has subjected our country to. He has been acting in concert with the MDC-Alliance as evidenced by the participation of senior MDC-A officials, the most prominent being David Coltart," he said.Since last week health professionals have been boycotting work claiming they wanted Government to furnish them with the whereabouts of Dr Magombeyi, who was allegedly abducted by unknown men at his home in Harare's Budiriro suburb.Dr Magombeyi was on Thursday last week found in Nyabira, about 40km from Harare.His alleged abduction and disappearance sparked demonstrations, with medical doctors downing tools demanding his release, but there were questions on the authenticity of the claim, amid indications that the disappearance could have been stage managed.President Mnangagwa has since warned against the rising incidences of false abductions in the country, saying his Government is contemplating measures to deal with the threat and punish those responsible.Matutu said there was a possibility that the opposition party could be working with some foreign embassies to destabilise the country."Immediately after resurfacing, Dr Magombeyi voluntarily submitted himself to an interview with the Voice of America which has been broadcast and widely distributed. Dr Magombeyi indicated in this interview that he has no recollection whatsoever of where he has been for the past days and he cannot remember who abducted him let alone identify his abductors," he said."Ordinary Zimbabweans have found the explanations given by Dr Magombeyi or perhaps the lack of any, implausible and the narration he has given induces a sense of shock and revulsion in any objective and right-thinking person."Matutu said the MDC-Alliance also lobbied teachers and lawyers to support its treacherous cause."In addition, MDC-A through its representatives in the medical and legal profession had hoodwinked professionals elsewhere in Namibia and Kenya into engaging in acts of solidarity with their cause which was based on the alleged abduction of Dr Magombeyi. I would like to take this opportunity to urge our brothers and sisters across Africa to be wary of exhortations by MDC-A for expressions of solidarity and to exercise extreme caution when they receive messages from that party," he said.Matutu said Zanu-PF was aware that the alleged abduction of Dr Magombeyi was targeted to coincide with the visit of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Freedom and Peaceful Assembly, Clement Voule, who is in country at the invitation of the Government."Zanu-PF is further aware of the fact that in the project of the destabilisation of Zimbabwe as currently manifested by the false abductions that we have witnessed, the MDC-A has assistance and co-operation from some foreign embassies who share the party's objectives of effecting unconstitutional regime change in Zimbabwe," he said. Matutu urged police to conduct thorough investigations into Dr Magombeyi's alleged abduction so that the culprits are brought to book.