Bosso Dutch coach arrives

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS have applied for a work permit for their Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, who jetted into Bulawayo on Sunday.The 48-year-old coach, who has been in charge of an incredible 22 football clubs in a career spanning 29 years, visited the club's offices yesterday afternoon in the company of chairman Kenneth Mhlophe and met chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube as well as Mandla Mpofu, whose reign as head coach is coming to an end.Bosso are hoping De Jongh will get his work permit soon so that he starts work to save Highlanders from relegation."The new coach is around, but we will only reveal his identity when all the paper work is done. There are still a lot of processes that we need to get done with before he starts his duties," said Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo."I know people are also interested in knowing what the position of the current coaches is. As a club, we are in a situation where we feel we need to broaden the technical team and this is exactly what we are doing. So what it means is the current technical team continues with their duties as before. We heard speculation that the technical manager (Mpofu) had resigned, it's not true. We want to set the record straight that the current technical team stays at Highlanders," added Moyo.De Jongh will be in the terraces tomorrow to watch Highlanders taking on Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium. With goalkeepers' trainer Tembo Chuma leaving the club for TelOne FC, Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu will assist De Jongh, while the club hunts for a goalkeepers' coach.Jongh's summarised CV He started his coaching career in 1990 as a 20-year-old rookie following a career-ending injury. He has also had stints in Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Swaziland as well as at the Caf headquarters.His first coaching job was with the RKCWaalwijk's Under-14 side in 1990, staying there until 1994 when he was in charge of the team's 18 -23-year age group. He held many coaching posts in his native country before moving to Moldova to take charge of that country's Under-21 side between 2012 and 2013.His first dance with African football was in 2014, as head coach of AFC Leopards in Kenya, leading them to the final of the Cecafa Cup in Sudan as well as the Top 8 Cup final in Kenya.After partying ways with the Kenyan side, he took charge of FC Cape Town in South Africa, but left in less than a year to head to Rwanda where he was the Football Federation of Rwanda technical director.As in his previous stint in South Africa, he was in that position for less than a year, leaving in December 2016 to take up the head coach's job with the Swaziland (Eswatini) national team. He lasted just five months.He took up a job with SuperSport as a pundit in African football based in Kenya from January 2018 to the end of the year. He was also Caf technical advisor (youth development) based in Cairo, Egypt, from June 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018.De Jongh holds Uefa A, B and C coaching badges, a youth trainer coaching diploma and a Fifa technical director certificate all licensed by KNVD (Royal Dutch Football Association).