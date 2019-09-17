Minister sued over 600 cement bags

News / National

by newzimbabwe

MINISTER in Vice President Kembo Mohadi's office, Davison Marapira has been hauled before court after he allegedly failed to deliver 600 cement bags to a local company.This was despite that he had been paid in full.The complainant, Lyonais Investments (Private) Limited of Chiredzi has been forced to approach the courts in order to recover the cement which is worth $9 600 after efforts to recover failed for close to a year."Sometime in November 2018, the defendant sold to the plaintiff 600 bags of PC15 cement," read a declaration by Lyonais Investments."The defendant was supposed to have delivered the cement to plaintiff upon payment of the purchase price which was agreed to be $9 600 for the 600 bags of PC cement."Payment for the whole amount was made to the defendant on the 12th of November 2018," said Lyonais Investments.Court papers show that Marapira refused to settle the agreement despite demand.The complainant is praying that Marapira be ordered by the court to pay an amount equivalent to 600 bags of PC cement within five days if the order is to be granted in its favour.The company also wants Marapira to be compelled to deliver the cement if he cannot pay the equivalent amount or also pay costs of suit on an attorney and client scale.Marapira is yet to respond.