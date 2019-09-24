Latest News Editor's Choice


President Mohadi to open Victoria Falls Agric Show

by Staff reporter
24 Sep 2019
ACTING President, Kembo Mohadi, is set to officiate at the 2019 Victoria Falls Agricultural Show, which begins here on Thursday.

Organisers of the exhibition target to go international by 2021, riding on the comparative advantage of Victoria Falls as a prime resort destination. The show draws exhibitors from across the country.

In a statement, organisers said Acting President Mohadi would officially open the event on Saturday at Chinotimba Stadium where the exhibitions will take place. Last year, VP Costantino Chiwenga sent Minister of State in his office, Evelyn Ndlovu, to open the show on his behalf.

"Please note that the Acting President Kembo Mohadi has confirmed that he will be our official Guest of Honour on the 28th of September 2019 at Chinotimba Stadium. Victoria Falls Town is already warming up to this important visit and gesture," said the organisers.  

One of the show organisers, Mr Tendai Moyo, said the platform aims to go international hence they invited the Presidium.

"We want to maintain this calibre of official guests before we bring in international luminaries. We are a national event not a district event as others claim hence a provincial tag is not our concern because we want to turn international by 2021," he said.

He said engagements were underway with the Victoria Falls Municipality for a piece of land to set up a show ground and Victoria Falls National Food and Agriculture Museum.

Last year 75 exhibitors drawn from diverse sectors took part and Mr Moyo said this year they were looking at doubling the number. He said the Victoria Falls Show wants to be 4th best after the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Harare, Gweru and Chinhoyi agricultural shows.

This year's theme is: "Revolutionarising Innovations and Technologies for Sustainable Rural Lifestyles - Unlocking Vision 2030".

The exhibition is an opportunity for companies and businesses to showcase products and services to a diversity of stakeholders including Government departments, parastatals, private business players, civic society organisations, education and career development, agricultural and mining sectors.

The platform will also offer participants opportunity to discuss a wide range of business development issues.

Source - chronicle

