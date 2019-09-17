Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa is a chancer, says Malema

by newzimbabwe
1 min ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his acolytes in the current Zanu-PF set-up that seized power in the November 2017 coup are chancers who have desperately tried to emulate former President Robert Mugabe, South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said Monday.

Malema was speaking after paying his last respects to former First Lady Grace in Harare following the death of the former President early this month.

Mugabe died on September 6 in Singapore. He is yet to be buried with a mausoleum being built for him at the National Heroes Acre.

"We cannot rely on these people to keep his (Mugabe's) legacy. There can only be one Mugabe, these are chancers.

"So they should not even try and be like him. They won't even come near him," Malema said.

Malema added: "So it is for those who believed on what he stood for, who should protect his legacy and even if the current dispensation here believes in President Mugabe, they should protect his legacy."

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni-Ndlozi paying his last respects to the late Mugabe

The fiery South African politician said Mugabe's legacy can only be protected if Mnangagwa respected the former Zanu-PF leader's wishes and those of his family.

"Part of protecting his legacy is first and foremost to respect his last wishes and to respect the wishes of the family.

"It is absolute nonsense that you think declaring a person a national hero takes away the right of the family over the deceased, the family especially the surviving spouse. It doesn't matter whether you hold a State funeral. Every little detail of what you want around a dead body should be consulted with the family particularly when we are Africans," he said.

"And there is a very strong surviving spouse here who is not easily shaken by arrivalist. They ought to really respect her and respect the wishes of this family."

Reports claimed Mugabe did not want to be buried at the National Heroes Acre but Mnangagwa is said to have armtwisted Grace into agreeing.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Serial fraudster masquerades as top CIO operative

2 mins ago | 1 Views

President Mohadi to open Victoria Falls Agric Show

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Malema mourns Mugabe

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Minister sued over 600 cement bags

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare shuts down its main water works

7 mins ago | 1 Views

NRZ says happy with DIDG deal

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Consumers demand price cuts

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Bosso Dutch coach arrives

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League on abductions

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Bosso winger back from injury

12 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

13 mins ago | 37 Views

Massive tariffs hike

13 mins ago | 31 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

14 mins ago | 29 Views

Mohadi rallies Sadc to curb child smuggling

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Mthuli Ncube speaks on approximate exchange rate

17 mins ago | 39 Views

Nyarota faces imprisonment over US$60k debt

17 mins ago | 38 Views

Gonyeti scores big, roped in US embassy's anti-Zimbabwe project

18 mins ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF slams MDC Alliance

20 mins ago | 27 Views

Normalcy returns to hospitals

21 mins ago | 31 Views

Bureaux de change align rate to interbank

21 mins ago | 29 Views

Gold weighs on June exports

21 mins ago | 4 Views

Forex speculators hit hard

22 mins ago | 51 Views

Chitungwiza bosses rearrested

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Hectic UN schedule for Mnangagwa

24 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimra lifestyle audit: 36 suspended

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Pensions pay out date moved

28 mins ago | 62 Views

Ministry wants more from Treasury

29 mins ago | 51 Views

Pastor commits suicide after walking in on cheating wife

32 mins ago | 352 Views

Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1442 Views

Bulawayo rate payers to pay 300% more

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Real exchange rate should be US$1: ZWL$5.6, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 513 Views

THROWBACK: Emmanuel TV Releases 'Confession' Of Man Who Arrested TB Joshua For Drug Trafficking!

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

'We are smarter, Z$ now 14:1' boasted ED - still claiming what he is not

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Last call for Express Links' Sign Up, Transact&Win competition

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

ZACC warns of imposters

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa, CIO Minister linked 'MaShurugwi' kill 8 people

2 hrs ago | 1617 Views

WATCH: Malema fires shots at Mnangagwa after viewing Mugabe's corpse

15 hrs ago | 11600 Views

WATCH: Alph Lukau's son attacks Prophets

15 hrs ago | 6355 Views

Mnangagwa ally blasts State media

15 hrs ago | 5431 Views

Doctors gave up on dying Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 7190 Views

Zunaid Moti close to Zimbabwe pullout

16 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Prominent preacher falls to his death from a fourth-floor car park

16 hrs ago | 5936 Views

Civil servants given up to 26 September to register

16 hrs ago | 4642 Views

Zimbabwean actor dies in crash

16 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Mnangagwa to be declared a terrorist?

16 hrs ago | 1535 Views

ANC to decide the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 6615 Views

Nakamba impress against Arsenal

16 hrs ago | 1740 Views

How to determine Zimbabwe exchange rate

16 hrs ago | 1501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days