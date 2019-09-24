Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Temba Mliswa attacks Julius Malema over Grace Mugabe

by Mandla Ndlovu
24 Sep 2019 at 09:07hrs | Views
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has launched Twitter attack on South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema for praising Grace Mugabe and also associating himself with the former G40 members.

Mliswa launched the attack few hours after he was barred from entering the blue roof house of former Zimbabwe's  strongman Robert Mugabe while Malema was allowed on Monday.

Here is Mliswa's full thread below:


I was interested to understand your definition of tormentors.... Oh & by the way, is this strong lady you refer to the same one who displayed such strength beating up a young SA girl, strange you didn't seem to comment on that.

For one who was so vocal against the corruption of Jacob Zuma and talks of opportunism you're strangely quiet about the 5 Norton farms this "strong woman" has or of the money allegedly stolen by Jonathan Moyo in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Interesting to note was the "G40" presence that greeted your arrival. Was there any particular reason this visit was made in the absence of Mnangagwa that respects were not paid to either himself or his office as protocol dictates?

No small surprise the presence of a certain group of Zimbabweans at the service for the late RGM at Orlando Stadium recently.

The folly of making populist statements is 1. They must appeal to the majority and 2. They mustn't allow you to lose credibility from those whose popularity you seek.

The strong woman's strength was in the abuse of people & making their lives miserable. The empty National Sports stadium bares testimony to her unpopularity

As my brother and comrade  Julius Malema, I celebrate and encourage your successes but where you cross the line I must be blunt.

Our history indicates the way true comrades and heroes were demeaned upon passing by RGM. Maybe you're not familiar with stories of Nkomo being forced to flee the country in a dress and other incidents.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days