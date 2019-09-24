Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Residents accuse councillors of misconduct

by Staff reporter
24 Sep 2019 at 09:24hrs | Views
BULAWAYO Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has raised concern over alleged misconduct by councillors some of whom reportedly walked out of a full council meeting recently.

In a letter dated September 19 addressed to the Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube, BPRA alleged that factionalism has become so toxic that it is impeding development and service delivery.

"As ratepayers we are perturbed by such conduct and we feel there is urgent need for council to engage residents and take strides to address this emergency in the interest of the welfare of the city. Administratively, councillors have failed us as residents and ratepayers as evidenced by their personalisation politics," the letter stated.

BPRA reminded councillors that they were servants of the residents and should fulfil their mandate."We would like to take this opportunity to remind councillors that they are representatives of the residents and owe their primary loyalty to those who voted for them," the letter read.Dube confirmed receiving the letter.

"There is no one boycotting the meetings, it was an issue of miscommunication. Councillors were alerted late about the agenda of the meeting and most of them had already committed themselves to a workshop that was running at the time, hence the poor attendance. I am yet to respond to the letter from BPRA and explain to them," Dube said.

He could not be drawn to comment on the issue of councillors walking out of the meeting.

"Well, I cannot talk about that because when they are alleged to have done so I was not there. I had taken a two-week breather," Dube said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared delinquent

15 mins ago | 1 Views

Family kills son-in-law in domestic brawl

20 mins ago | 35 Views

Harare moves to demolish structures on wetlands

21 mins ago | 43 Views

Matebeleland region to receive normal rainfall

21 mins ago | 26 Views

Zambian arrested for smuggling emeralds

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Cable fault disrupts Zimbabwe - SA train movement

23 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo turns off water taps to eastern suburbs

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Villagers up in arms with illegal tantalite miners

26 mins ago | 15 Views

Tribunal nails Chi-Town clerk

34 mins ago | 38 Views

Mwonzora in soup over anti-sanctions trip

34 mins ago | 165 Views

MDC Midlands frets over partisan food distribution

38 mins ago | 18 Views

Govt tightens screws on bread prices

38 mins ago | 143 Views

Anti-graft prosecutor calls for stiffer penalties

39 mins ago | 27 Views

Judge President raps State over Magombeyi detention

39 mins ago | 111 Views

DBSA CEO calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 47 Views

Govt pokes holes in Magombeyi abduction claims

48 mins ago | 137 Views

PHOTOS: World Presidents boycott Mnangagwa's UN address

48 mins ago | 421 Views

Chamisa's MDC ordered to compensate employee

48 mins ago | 34 Views

Interruption of water supplies

49 mins ago | 35 Views

Tsholotsho family buries wrong corpse in SA body-mix up

49 mins ago | 81 Views

Man 'strikes' employer with a hammer for 'cheating' him

50 mins ago | 84 Views

Gold panners invade mine

50 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa's supporters jailed for killing Mnangagwa supporter

51 mins ago | 24 Views

Retailers shift blame on price increases

51 mins ago | 47 Views

Bosso beat Bulawayo Chiefs as incoming coach watches

52 mins ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

52 mins ago | 17 Views

Dr Magombeyi not held against his will?

53 mins ago | 27 Views

Chicken Inn thumps Herentals

53 mins ago | 8 Views

Uncle Sam must tell his principals effects of sanctions on ordinary Zimbabweans

54 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says Zimbabwe is headed for crash

55 mins ago | 107 Views

'Abductions' wave worries Zanu-PF youths

56 mins ago | 31 Views

39 solar power projects get nod

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Zvinavashe widow sued for US$53 000

57 mins ago | 25 Views

Govt installs trackers on vehicles and Zupco buses

58 mins ago | 35 Views

Musona is back

59 mins ago | 47 Views

Govt vows to close forex loopholes

59 mins ago | 48 Views

Bid to abduct Magombeyi foiled?

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions an attack on human rights

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Temba Mliswa wants Kuda Tagwirei's bank account unfrozen

1 hr ago | 125 Views

In your wildest imagination did you ever envisage Zim would have a reincarnation of the devil Mugabe in Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Let us not kill the last surviving black companies

1 hr ago | 47 Views

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

1 hr ago | 79 Views

WATCH: Man accidentally shoots himself at Chicken Inn

2 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Harvad University denies appointing Auxilia Mnangaga Ambassador?

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's full address at the United Nations

3 hrs ago | 735 Views

Malema walks in the shadow of Uncle Bob

11 hrs ago | 1581 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

11 hrs ago | 335 Views

'2018 elections failed to meet standards' - illegitimate Zanu-PF must step down to stop repeat

11 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Judge gives police hour to free 'abduction' doctor

11 hrs ago | 3126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days