PHOTOS: Malema visit Robert Mugabe's coffin

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Malema has offered his support to Grace Mugabe after the death of her husband - EFF / Twitter
Guess who's coming to dinner? EFF leader Julius Malema and his fellow executive staff – including Treasurer General Leigh Mathys – showed up the Blue Roof mansion in Harare to pay their respects to the late ex-President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, the former first lady.
EFF visit Grace Mugabe, pay tribute to Robert Mugabe

The proceedings were a sombre affair, as we got a rare glimpse inside the sprawling property. The venue is famously where Robert Mugabe finally agreed to resign as the leader of Zimbabwe, after army generals had essentially placed him and his partner under house arrest. Despite a delay, The then-93 year-old stepped down.


Julius Malema sits down with Grace Mugabe and family - Photo: EFF / Twitter

The travelling delegation from Mzansi were invited over by the Mugabe family, weeks after "Uncle Bob" was declared dead. This followed a lengthy spell of treatment at a hospital in Singapore. Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that the authoritarian leader had succumbed to a long battle with cancer – his cause of death had previously been concealed.

Malema has offered his support to Grace Mugabe after the death of her husband – EFF / Twitter


Inside Blue Roof - the multi-million-rand Mugabe residence

The EFF have been unapologetically vocal in their support of Robert Mugabe and his highly-controversial 37-year reign of Zimbabwe. One man's freedom fighter is another's tyrant, one would suppose. His divisive legacy and subsequent passing has been the subject of debate for most of the month.

During their stay in Blue Roof – a mansion with an approximate value of R140 million – Zimbabweans and South Africans alike tucked into some dinner. Looks like the fine China and gold tiered stands got a run-out:


A fine feast indeed - Photo: EFF / Twitter


EFF say goodbye to Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe has still not been laid to rest. The state is currently building a mausoleum that is "grand enough" for him to be buried in. As it stands, he is currently resting in the Harare homestead. The EFF shared their messages of condolences on Monday afternoon, shortly after saying their last goodbyes to the Zanu-PF stalwart.



Julius Malema pays his respects to Robert Mugabe - Photo: EFF / Twitter



Source - thesouthafrican.com

