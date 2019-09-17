Latest News Editor's Choice


Madalaboy unites artistes

by Staff reporter
A founder member of The Big Four - now officially known as Ndolwane Supersounds - Madalaboy, has embarked on a music collaboration project with various Zimbabwean artistes based in South Africa.

In his latest project, Abahlali, set to be launched in October 4 at Hillbrow Theatre, Madalaboy roped in Charles Zwane Ndebele, Dubia Masters, Dupute Warriors, Mxolisi Mr Bones and Prosper Bafana.

"The collaboration is set to unite artistes and it is also a way to improve our music product. I have come up with a stable called Abahlahli, which means to assist upcoming artistes on how to approach the industry in an appropriate way," Madalaboy told NewsDay Life & Style last week.

"This is my first time to do such an album and it has six tracks and some of them are emotional, while others bring happiness. This approach is more like a Joyous Celebration style and it also encourages artistes to work with people, which I have seen lacking in our field. We don't do much in social events," he said.

"However, we will also engage communities for charity shows to give back to the community. This will be in form of organising gigs for those who at times we feel they need us like in situations of unfortunate deaths in accidents and other disasters that always affect our social lives."

He said the second album launch would be held in the City of Kings in December.

Source - newsday

