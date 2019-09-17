Latest News Editor's Choice


Grace clings to Mugabe's body

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
In a development that has raised eyebrows, former first lady Grace Mugabe apparently continues to keep the remains of her late husband Robert Mugabe at their Blue Roof mansion in Harare - as the former president's body awaits burial at the National Heroes Acre next month.

The bizarre decision to keep Mugabe's body at the family's Harare home instead of a mortuary is said to be in tune with the former president's strange death-bed wish that his wife keeps a beady eye on his remains until his burial.

Former President Robert Mugabe's family said the late stateman's wishes had included that Grace Mugabe be beside his coffin until his burial.

Mugabe's family statement was clear, "wherever his remains were taken, his wife Grace would have to be there."

Source - Daily News

