Dokora sues ex-wife over domestic violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarous Dokora's ex-wife, Mercy Hanyani (31), has been issued with a warrant of arrest over malicious damage to property as their divorce case rages on.According to court papers, on August 5, Hanyani went to Dokora's house in Harare, broke the door to the cottage, spilled some mealie-meal on the kitchen floor and vandalised some household goods.The State alleges that the incident occurred when Dokora had left for work at the University of Zimbabwe, where he is a lecturer. After Dokora was gone, Hanyani is said to have gone to the cottage armed with a metal object.She allegedly tried to open the cottage door, but failed since it was locked. Hanyani then damaged the lock using a metal object and managed to gain entry.She allegedly spilled some mealie-meal and mahewu around the kitchen floor and also hid a single gas stove plate.The prosecution alleged that at times, Hanyani would pour water on the fire, while the family was preparing meals.