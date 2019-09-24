Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema hails Grace for shielding Mugabe

by Staff reporter
24 Sep 2019 at 09:34hrs | Views
South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party Julius Malema yesterday hailed former first lady Grace Mugabe for protecting the late ex-president Robert Mugabe's legacy from "individuals who tormented him" until his death early this month.

Addressing journalists at Mugabe's Blue roof residence after conveying his condolences to Grace and viewing Mugabe's body, Malema said the late nationalists' legacy was that of a man who spoke truth to power.

Julius Malema got to say an intimate goodbye to the man he has called his hero.

The EFF has been unapologetically vocal in their support of Robert Mugabe and his highly-controversial 37-year reign of Zimbabwe.

Robert Mugabe has still not been laid to rest. The state is currently building a mausoleum that is "grand enough" for him to be buried in. As it stands, he is currently resting in the Harare homestead. The EFF shared their messages of condolences on Monday afternoon, shortly after saying their last goodbyes to the Zanu PF stalwart.

Said Malema, "She (Grace Mugabe) must protect President Mugabe's legacy with everything, against any form of opportunism which will want to ride behind the legacy of President Mugabe even when they tormented him to the last day.

We were giving her our support, that we really support her and the family and we respect the last wishes of President Mugabe. In our African traditions the words of the deceased cannot be undermined by anyone, it doesn't matter how powerful you think are.

I think there are others who envy him, and there can only be one Mugabe, these are chancers so they shouldn't even try and want to be like him, they won't even come anywhere close to him.

It's those who believe in what he stood for who should protect his legacy. If the current dispensation here believes in President Mugabe, they should protect his legacy. Part of protecting his legacy is first and foremost to respect his last wishes and to respect the wishes of his family.

It's an absolute nonsense that you think declaring a person a national hero takes away the right of the family over the deceased. The family, especially the surviving spouse has got the last word. It doesn't matter whether you have declared a person a national hero, whether you are doing a state funeral, every little detail of what you want to do around a dead body should be consulted with the family particularly when we are Africans.

There's a very strong surviving spouse here who's not easily shaken by arrivalists, so they ought really to respect her and respect the family's wishes.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Special message to MDC - Alliance as they celebrate their 20th anniversary

49 mins ago | 64 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies Kuda Tagwirei links

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Mugabe's final victory: Last kicks of a dying horse

2 hrs ago | 858 Views

How to appease Mugabe's spirit

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pledges to increase number of radio stations

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

2 jailed for attacking soldier during drinking spree

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Use accredited installers, DStv tells clients

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Mnangagwa's UN address in tandem with socio-economic reforms'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zupco increases bus fares

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mbanje growing law gazetted

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mupfumira granted bail

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chibuku Super Cup kicks off

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mugabe to be burial today next to Bona not Sally

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Jongh ready to revive Bosso' season

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Hillside college hostel burns

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Righteous' cop jailed

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Khupe dismisses MDC-T 'defections' as fake news

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Judge's hubby acquitted of raping maid

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mupfumira's case triggers legislation scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

All set for Summer Shutdown UK 2019

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

MDC Alliance Norton Youth Ready for Anniversary - Mujeye

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

WATCH: Mugabe feared his body will be used for witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Farewell and happy retirement MR M. Madlela

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Is there a benefit of being in the Commonwealth

11 hrs ago | 849 Views

The truth behind Mugabe's burial in Zvimba

11 hrs ago | 9862 Views

REWIND: Mugabe: A good candidate for Egyptation

12 hrs ago | 979 Views

Ncube declared Chartered Secretary of the Year

13 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Mnangagwa back home from UNGA

13 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Hillside teachers college hostel gutted by fire

14 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Pandemonium as ZUPCO arrives in Kadoma

14 hrs ago | 2903 Views

NMB extends TapCard use to Chibuku Super Cup game, PSL matches

14 hrs ago | 163 Views

Agency worker harassed by boss after 'outrageous and discriminatory' comments awarded £82,000 UK employment tribunal rules!!!!!

14 hrs ago | 508 Views

MDC has overplayed protest card

15 hrs ago | 593 Views

Let's push for reason and restraint

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chamisa on plot to disturb MDC anniversary

16 hrs ago | 1387 Views

'Kuda Tagwirei worked with Jonathan Moyo' ZANU PF MP alleges

16 hrs ago | 7474 Views

Ramaphosa copies Mnangagwa; unveils Presidential Advisory Council

18 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker fears being raped in SA prison

18 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

18 hrs ago | 5383 Views

'Robert Mugabe did not die an MDC member'

18 hrs ago | 2338 Views

How to improve your life keeping a journal

19 hrs ago | 209 Views

FULL TEXT: UN Special Rapporteur releases scathing report on Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3704 Views

MDC Reading donate to local Charity, whilst ZANU PF starves Zimbabweans and puts High Duty rates on even family Food gifts

21 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Temba Mliswa shows IMF the middle finger

21 hrs ago | 2287 Views

BREAKING: Grace blocks media, villagers from Mugabe's funeral

22 hrs ago | 11189 Views

Lupane University students in sex craze storm

22 hrs ago | 3880 Views

Energy Mutodi was right, Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 10659 Views

Top 7 college freshman's writing worries

22 hrs ago | 245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days