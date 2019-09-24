Malema hails Grace for shielding Mugabe

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party Julius Malema yesterday hailed former first lady Grace Mugabe for protecting the late ex-president Robert Mugabe's legacy from "individuals who tormented him" until his death early this month.Addressing journalists at Mugabe's Blue roof residence after conveying his condolences to Grace and viewing Mugabe's body, Malema said the late nationalists' legacy was that of a man who spoke truth to power.Julius Malema got to say an intimate goodbye to the man he has called his hero.The EFF has been unapologetically vocal in their support of Robert Mugabe and his highly-controversial 37-year reign of Zimbabwe.Robert Mugabe has still not been laid to rest. The state is currently building a mausoleum that is "grand enough" for him to be buried in. As it stands, he is currently resting in the Harare homestead. The EFF shared their messages of condolences on Monday afternoon, shortly after saying their last goodbyes to the Zanu PF stalwart.Said Malema, "She (Grace Mugabe) must protect President Mugabe's legacy with everything, against any form of opportunism which will want to ride behind the legacy of President Mugabe even when they tormented him to the last day.We were giving her our support, that we really support her and the family and we respect the last wishes of President Mugabe. In our African traditions the words of the deceased cannot be undermined by anyone, it doesn't matter how powerful you think are.I think there are others who envy him, and there can only be one Mugabe, these are chancers so they shouldn't even try and want to be like him, they won't even come anywhere close to him.It's those who believe in what he stood for who should protect his legacy. If the current dispensation here believes in President Mugabe, they should protect his legacy. Part of protecting his legacy is first and foremost to respect his last wishes and to respect the wishes of his family.It's an absolute nonsense that you think declaring a person a national hero takes away the right of the family over the deceased. The family, especially the surviving spouse has got the last word. It doesn't matter whether you have declared a person a national hero, whether you are doing a state funeral, every little detail of what you want to do around a dead body should be consulted with the family particularly when we are Africans.There's a very strong surviving spouse here who's not easily shaken by arrivalists, so they ought really to respect her and respect the family's wishes.