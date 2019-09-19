BREAKING: Police ordered to allow Dr Magombeyi to leave Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe High Court has issued an order instructing the Zimbabwe Republic police to allow ZHDA leader Dr Peter Magombeyi to travel to South Africa to seek and access urgent specialist medical treatment after he had been prevented to do so by police on Monday.ZLHR filed an urgent matter for determination which was granted on Tuesday.