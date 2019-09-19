Cop arrested for obstructing course of justice

News / National

by Staff reporter

A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appeared in court facing charges of obstructing the course of justice by facilitating the escape of Chinese nationals who were found in possession of rhino horns.Wonder Tawanda Kwaramba (34) stationed at ZRP Matebeleland North Armoury in Bulawayo appeared before a Chiredzi Magistrate for allegedly facilitating the escape of seven Chinese nationals who were on bail for the unlawful possession of 20 kg of rhino horns.Kwaramba, who is facing three counts of defeating the course of justice, smuggling and fraud was denied bail and remanded in custody to 4 October.It is the state's case that on 14 September this year, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Victoria Falls received information from a reliable informant that the accused was seen at the Chinese nationals' house.Upon investigations, the police discovered that the Chinese nationals had not reported at CID Victoria Falls as per their bail conditions and had vacated their premises.It was later discovered that the car they were using, a Toyota Hilux, had passed through Gonarezhou check point being driven by the accused in the company of the Chinese nationals.The vehicle was traced to Sango Border Post, where it was discovered that Kwaramba had assisted the Chinese nationals to cross into Mozambique.Kwaramba was arrested on his way from Sango Border Post.The accused is also facing allegations of fraud and smuggling after he used illegal means to import the Toyota Hilux used in committing the crime from South Africa and fraudulently acquired registration number plates.