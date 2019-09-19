Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Abducted' and released Zimbabwean doctor to be treated in South Africa

by ZimLive
1 hr ago | Views
Further treatment ... Dr Peter Magombeyi (circled) is seen with friends and family on the night he was dumped before his hospitalisation
The High Court on Tuesday intervened and ordered police to allow a doctors' union leader who was abducted by suspected state security agents for five days last week to travel to South Africa for further treatment.

Justice Happious Zhou granted an urgent chamber application by Dr Peter Magombeyi, the president of the Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), who was being prevented from leaving his hospital bed by police.

The judge granted an interim relief sought by Magombeyi interdicting police from "directly or indirectly" preventing him from "leaving Zimbabwe for the purposes of accessing medical services in the Republic of South Africa."

Justice Zhou also ruled that police had violated Magombeyi's right to freedom of movement as enshrined in section 66(2)(c) of the constitution and his right to health care in section 76(1) and (3) by blocking his request to seek urgent medical attention in South Africa.

Authorities have claimed that Magombeyi faked his abduction as part of an opposition plot to discredit President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime.

Magombeyi told reporters after he was dumped in the bush 35km northwest of Harare, in the village of Nyabira, that he remembered being held in a basement, but not much after that.

The doctor, who has been at the Avenues Clinic in Harare since he was freed on September 19, suffered certain injuries to the head that require further treatment abroad, according to doctors treating him.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Tuesday filed the urgent chamber application with the High Court seeking Magombeyi's immediate evacuation after police rejected an earlier request.

The lawyers, in a letter to the Criminal Investigations Department, said: "We write to advise that the team of medical experts attending to Dr Peter Magombeyi has recommended that he receives further medical services which are not locally available in Zimbabwe.

"To this end, the family has made arrangements for his immediate evacuation to a medical facility outside the country."

The CID, according to the ZLHR, turned down the request prompting them to seek the court's intervention.

In the court application in which Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema are cited as respondents, the lawyers attached an affidavit by Magombeyi's father, Kingstone, as well as a letter from his doctors explaining the urgency of his situation.

In a letter dated September 23, 2019, Magombeyi's doctors said the 26-year-old had "significant neurocognitive and psychological dysfunction" and required "further functional brain imaging and further toxicological evaluation" services which are not available in Zimbabwe.

Magombeyi'a father said he was troubled that police had literally taken over his son's life making it impossible for the family to make their own plans.

He said his son's freedom of movement was now being curtailed with family and colleagues having to go through a lot of hustle in order to see the doctor.

"I am acting in my own interests and in the interests of my son, Peter Gabriel Magombeyi who at present is unable to act on his own on account of his current medical state," he said in an affidavit.

Senior Magombeyi went on to narrate that after he received information regarding his son's whereabouts, he rushed to the scene but found his son had already been taken by the police.

He said the police went on to deny the family and lawyers access to Magombeyi further raising discomfort.

The father said after his son was brought to them, they went to hospital where doctors advised that he was to be admitted.

He also told the court that he had hired private security guards for his son but police brought their own team which was now camped at the hospital.

"While also admitted at the hospital, the police also brought their own team of doctors to examine and extract pathological samples" without seeking the hospitalised doctor or the family's consent, Kingstone Magombeyi said.

He added: "I'm advised that this process was in violation of my son's constitutional rights. They did not prescribe any treatment for him. They just collected his samples and handed them to the police and went away."

He said doctors have advised that his son's condition needs urgent attention or will get worse.

Magombeyi's colleagues believe he was abducted by state agents in an attempt to break a strike by doctors which has been ongoing since September 3.

His disappearance on September 14 sparked a walkout by other health professionals and street marches by doctors to President Mnangagwa's office and parliament.

The government response has been that either Magombeyi faked the abduction or there is a third force actively trying to discredit the government, while denying any responsibility.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magombeyi seeks mental health services outside Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 476 Views

Suicide pastor's mother dies hours after her son's tragic incident

1 hr ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG

1 hr ago | 295 Views

New 'thieves' around the Mnangagwa must be the target

2 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zimbabwe finally moves out from Mugabe's shadow

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

Are politicians in Zimbabwe the source of the nation's agony?

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

U.S. told to come clean about knowledge of 1980s Mugabe genocide in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF hits back at MDC's request for Mnangagwa to be declared a terrorist

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's govt must expose the third force

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

The making of Mugabe's intolerance

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbaweans expecting ED to articulate Zim challenges

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chamisa's MDC summons Harare City Council leadership

4 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zimbabwe government is torturing, abducting and victimising the victims

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

Cop arrested for obstructing course of justice

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

As Dr Magombeyi resurfaces, the third force debate rages on, as Job Sikhala narrates torture story

6 hrs ago | 2321 Views

'Messi is the best in the world' - Ronaldo snubs Awards

6 hrs ago | 1612 Views

'Mnangagwa hounded Mugabe to death,' says Malema

6 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Ghana foils 'elaborate coup plot'

6 hrs ago | 1363 Views

BREAKING: Police ordered to allow Dr Magombeyi to leave Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 3024 Views

US Dollar gains more value again

6 hrs ago | 3775 Views

A gentle response to Mr Hanana and Mr Ryton Dzimiri

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Malema calls on Mnangagwa to 'respect Mugabe's last wishes'

7 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zaka East headmen back Zanu-PF candidate

8 hrs ago | 382 Views

Malema hails Grace for shielding Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Chamisa's MDC defends pathetic rural electoral show

8 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Dokora sues ex-wife over domestic violence

8 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Grace clings to Mugabe's body

8 hrs ago | 6111 Views

15 Nust students arrested

8 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Madalaboy unites artistes

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

PHOTOS: Malema visit Robert Mugabe's coffin

8 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Residents accuse councillors of misconduct

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Student teachers complain over 'measly' $150 stipend

8 hrs ago | 303 Views

Temba Mliswa attacks Julius Malema over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mnangagwa is a chancer, says Malema

8 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Serial fraudster masquerades as top CIO operative

8 hrs ago | 518 Views

President Mohadi to open Victoria Falls Agric Show

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Malema mourns Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Minister sued over 600 cement bags

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

Harare shuts down its main water works

8 hrs ago | 377 Views

NRZ says happy with DIDG deal

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Consumers demand price cuts

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Bosso Dutch coach arrives

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League on abductions

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bosso winger back from injury

8 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

Massive tariffs hike

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

8 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mohadi rallies Sadc to curb child smuggling

8 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

8 hrs ago | 161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days