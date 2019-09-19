WATCH: Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The @PoliceZimbabwe are now a law unto themselves, they are refusing Dr Peter to leave the Hospital. pic.twitter.com/DcJjhAPUfd — TeamPachedu (@PacheduZW) September 24, 2019

Zimbabwe Republic are reported to have did last minute attempts to block Dr Peter Magombeyi form travelling to South Africa for medical checkup.They are said to have stormed the Avenues Clinic where he was admitted and said the want to ask him a few questions.Magombeyi was billed to travel to South Africa on Tuesday evening.Human Rights activist Dewa Mavhinga said, "Government says it had nothing to do with the abduction of Dr Magombeyi. SO WHY defy a High Court to stop him from going to South Africa for medical care? Respect the rule of law. These are the actions that severely undermine Zimbabwe's international re-engagement then Minister SB Moyo wastes money paying PR companies to sanitize the country's image when all you need is simple respect for the RuleOfLaw! Kupata chaiko!"On Tuesday morning ZLHR obtained a court order barring the police from interfering with the right of Magombeyi.