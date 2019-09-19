Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
Zimbabwe Republic are reported to have did last minute attempts to block Dr Peter Magombeyi form travelling to South Africa for medical checkup.

They  are said to have stormed the Avenues Clinic where he was admitted and said the want to ask him a few questions.

Magombeyi was billed to travel to South Africa on Tuesday evening.




Human Rights activist Dewa Mavhinga said, "Government says it had nothing to do with the abduction of Dr Magombeyi. SO WHY defy a High Court to stop him from going to South Africa for medical care? Respect the rule of law. These are the actions that severely undermine Zimbabwe's international re-engagement then Minister SB Moyo wastes money paying PR companies to sanitize the country's image when all you need is simple respect for the RuleOfLaw! Kupata chaiko!"

On Tuesday morning ZLHR obtained a court order barring the police from interfering with the right of Magombeyi.



