Energy Mutodi in war of words with Zanu-PF youth leader

by Staff Reporter
1 min ago | Views
Zimbabwe deputy information minister Energy Mutodis was involved in a war of words with Zanu-PF youth league secretary general Tendai Chirau exposing simmering factional tensions within the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led party.

The fight was triggered by a story which quoted Chirau saying Mutodi was a liability to Government.

This was after Mutodi made disparaging remarks about Midlands State University. 

Mutodi then accused Chirau of being a "dunder head."

"For Tendai Chirau, ranking an institution and giving it its proper position is unpatriotic. I don't know why the ruling party continues to rely on these dunder heads. Probably explains why we have failed in urban constituencies. The Youth League is full of crap," said Mutodi.

Chirau fired back calling Mutodi a" legendary" dunder head.

"On the contrary, the court of public opinion knows that there is a legendary dunder head occupying the office of the deputy Minister who has misplaced energy," said Chirau.

"Lets do it this way, so much as I am younger and with less possessions than your person Deputy Minister, I would like to furnish you with an offer. I am willing  to sacrifice the little I have and pay for your enrolment at the MSU Faculty of Arts for a Music Degree."

Source - Byo24News

