Mugabe gave Julius Malema 1 Million?

by Mandla Ndlovu

Acting Herald Editor Tichaona Zindoga has alleged that the late Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe funded South Africa's Julius Malema with some 1 Million worth of an unnamed currency.Zindoga was commenting after Malema launched an attack on President Emmerson Mnamgagwa for seeking to hijack the burial of Mugabe.Said Zindoga, "How much has the moribund G40 paid Malema for recent Mugabe funeral histrionics here & in SA? By the way, a sore point with ANC cadres I met in SA in the immediate aftermath of Malema breakaway is how he was funded by Mugabe some cool million or so."Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi said Malema was trying to attract Grace Mugabe who is now a rich widow."Julius Malema was foul-mouthed when he visited Zimbabwe. It's unfortunate he tried to impress the former First Lady Grace by denigrating President Mnangagwa. Grace still looks young and is filthy rich and Malema decided to take a dig on the government in order to impress her."On Monday Malema said Grace was a strong widow who will not be pushed by arrivalists.