Mnangagwa told to forgive Jonathan Moyo

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been urged to forgive exiled former G40 members including Professor Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere.

The call was made by media house proprietor  Brighton  Musonza.

Said Musonza, "If Mnangagwa doesn't actively show forgiveness and actively not try to bring back Prof Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi et al. into Zimbabwe then he is a weak a President. Or has a weak personality."

Moyo, Kasukuwere and others were forced into exile during the bloody coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe's iron rule.

The coup which was waged by the army claimed the lives of unaccounted Zimbabwens including CIO Boss Peter Munetsi.

Mnangagwa is yet to publicly forgive the exiled Zimbabweans.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days