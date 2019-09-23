News / National
WATCH: RBZ denies fueling illegal foreign currency trading
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Deputy Governor, Dr Khupukile Mlambo gave a wide-ranging interview to ZBC Online on thorny issues regarding the road in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, the exchange rates, interbank rates, cash availability, the distortions in the economy and the monetary policies visa vie the situation on the ground.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?2&v=Nftpg3ZHEmU
Source - zbc