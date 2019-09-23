Peter Ndlovu dismisses claims of Madinda's death

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ndlovu family has dismissed as false rumours which were circulating on social media claiming that Madinda Ndlovu had passed away with his brother Peter confirming the former Highlanders Technical Manager is alive and well.The negative effects of fake news again emerged following false news of the passing on of former Highlanders Technical Manager Madinda Ndlovu.Panic gripped social media users with groups comprising football followers seeking to substantiate whether news of the passing of Madinda was true.Madinda's younger brother and Warriors Legend Peter confirmed to ZBC news from South Africa that Madinda is in fact well and alive, contrary to malicious reports about the death of his brother.Madinda Ndlovu was early this month hospitalised after collapsing while conducting training at Gaborone United in Botswana.Gaborone United have reportedly confirmed Madinda is getting better despite having been in ICU when he was hospitalised.It is not the first time a prominent former footballer has fallen prey to fake news, with Dynamos legend George Shaya at one point having been a victim of false reports which claimed he had died.