'Malema trying to attract Grace Mugabe who is now a rich widow,' says Mutodi

by Ndou Paul
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has alleged that EFF leader Julius Malema is trying to attract Grace Mugabe who is now a rich widow.

Mutodi was irked by Malema's allegations that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government of tormenting Robert Mugabe until he died.

Malema said Mnangagwa’s government hasn't paid the benefits promised the former president.

However, that's not what the government said: it claimed to have paid all of Mugabe's medical bills while he was in Singapore, and it's funding the mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre.

Said Mutodi, "Julius Malema was foul-mouthed when he visited Zimbabwe. It's unfortunate he tried to impress the former First Lady Grace by denigrating President Mnangagwa. Grace still looks young and is filthy rich and Malema decided to take a dig on the government in order to impress her."


On Monday Malema visited the Mugabe family on Monday to pay his last respects to the former Zimbabwean president.

The EFF leader made the comments after a meeting with Grace Mugabe. He emerged to heap praise on Mugabe's widow, calling her an inspiration.

Malema said Grace was a strong widow who will not be pushed by arrivalists.

Source - Byo24News

