Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt blames MDC led Harare City Council for water woes

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Government has blasted the Harare City Council for operating without a budget and a water billing system.

This comes after the local authority temporarily shut down Morton Jaffray Waterworks, leaving the capital with no running water this Tuesday.

Government bails out council to resuscitate water supplies, as local authority fails to produce a budget and water billing system

The Acting Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Ziyambi Ziyambi has lambasted the Harare City Council for causing the water woes which led to the closure of the main water treatment plant.

"I am extremely concerned over the water situation in Harare. The shutdown is a result of the council's poor running of the city. They are operating without a budget. They are charging sub-economic tariffs for water. Apart from that, they have no water billing system and this has seen only a few consumers paying bills even without being requested to so," said Ziyambi.

Government has since moved to set up a technical committee which will monitor the implementation of a close to ZWL40 million bail out meant to improve the water situation.

"Government has placed stringent conditions to the fund. A committee has been set to monitor the water development project, while a number of interventions to expedite the movement of water chemicals have been put in place. Government is clearing its outstanding debt to the council and it has assigned officials to assist council produce its 2019 budget. It has also facilitated priority clearance for chlorine gas from South Africa to ensure water is readily available to residents," he added.

Out of 32 urban local authorities, Harare has been singled out as the worst, with authorities failing to put in place an efficient water provision system and deliver on election promises.

Harare residents have also been blamed by government for not paying what they owe the city council with the debt now close to a billion dollars.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

24 mins ago | 15 Views

Is British democracy a sham and run by liars like the Zimbabwean Zanu-PF regime?

32 mins ago | 23 Views

US diplomats pressure Harvard to rescind Mnangagwa's health award

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

MDC 20th anniversary rally will be held at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwean Embassy in Australia goes on sale for $1.8m

4 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Mujuru facing liquidation as business empire collapse - one in Blue Roof is worried sick, she is up next

4 hrs ago | 1353 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe passports production update

4 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Release Dr Magombeyi from police hostage

4 hrs ago | 827 Views

Harare water crisis a disaster

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

The Zimbabwe economic puzzle

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabweans take anti-sanctions drive to UNGA

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

MDC disgusted by violation of Dr Magombeyi's rights

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Malema trying to attract Grace Mugabe who is now a rich widow,' says Mutodi

5 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Peter Ndlovu dismisses claims of Madinda's death

5 hrs ago | 1301 Views

WATCH: RBZ denies fueling illegal foreign currency trading

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

Mnangagwa told to forgive Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Mugabe gave Julius Malema 1 Million?

7 hrs ago | 4792 Views

What's CBD good for?

7 hrs ago | 401 Views

Energy Mutodi in war of words with Zanu-PF youth leader

7 hrs ago | 2187 Views

WATCH: Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Magombeyi seeks mental health services outside Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1701 Views

'Abducted' and released Zimbabwean doctor to be treated in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Suicide pastor's mother dies hours after her son's tragic incident

9 hrs ago | 3027 Views

Mnangagwa meets Commonwealth SG

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

New 'thieves' around the Mnangagwa must be the target

10 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Zimbabwe finally moves out from Mugabe's shadow

10 hrs ago | 1028 Views

U.S. told to come clean about knowledge of 1980s Mugabe genocide in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 731 Views

Zanu-PF hits back at MDC's request for Mnangagwa to be declared a terrorist

10 hrs ago | 602 Views

Chamisa's MDC summons Harare City Council leadership

11 hrs ago | 924 Views

Cop arrested for obstructing course of justice

12 hrs ago | 1154 Views

As Dr Magombeyi resurfaces, the third force debate rages on, as Job Sikhala narrates torture story

13 hrs ago | 2561 Views

'Messi is the best in the world' - Ronaldo snubs Awards

13 hrs ago | 2148 Views

'Mnangagwa hounded Mugabe to death,' says Malema

14 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Ghana foils 'elaborate coup plot'

14 hrs ago | 1568 Views

BREAKING: Police ordered to allow Dr Magombeyi to leave Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 3646 Views

US Dollar gains more value again

14 hrs ago | 5821 Views

Malema calls on Mnangagwa to 'respect Mugabe's last wishes'

15 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Malema hails Grace for shielding Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Chamisa's MDC defends pathetic rural electoral show

15 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Dokora sues ex-wife over domestic violence

15 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Grace clings to Mugabe's body

15 hrs ago | 7803 Views

15 Nust students arrested

15 hrs ago | 1806 Views

PHOTOS: Malema visit Robert Mugabe's coffin

15 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Temba Mliswa attacks Julius Malema over Grace Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Mnangagwa is a chancer, says Malema

16 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Serial fraudster masquerades as top CIO operative

16 hrs ago | 557 Views

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

16 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

16 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days