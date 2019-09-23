MDC 20th anniversary rally will be held at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday

News / National

by Ndou Paul

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)'s 20th-anniversary celebrations which was postponed following the death of Robert Mugabe has been rescheduled for the 28th of this month.The celebrations will be held at Rufaro stadium.On Tuesday, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said it was un-African for some to celebrate while others were mourning.Chamisa told a media conference that his party’s 20th-anniversary celebrations had been postponed to the end of the month.Chamisa postponed the anniversary because the MDC want to give dignity and honour to Mugabe.Critics said the MDC has been too soft on the former president, given that many of its members suffered under his regime.But Chamisa said the party would not take revenge of a dead Mugabe, adding that bitterness would not move the nation forward.