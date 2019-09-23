Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe govt to create 6 600 health facilities'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says a total of 6 600 health posts will be constructed over the next five years in government's political declaration to commit to universal health coverage.

Mnangagwa's declaration came as part of 158 similar commitments from different countries at the United Nations General Assembly high-level meeting on universal health coverage (UHC) submitted yesterday.

This was part of commitments by world leaders towards a high-level United Nations Political Declaration on UHC launched at the ongoing UN General Assembly meeting.

"While we have made significant strides in ensuring that no one should travel more than 10km to reach a health service, some communities still have limited access to health facilities. My government is, therefore, constructing health posts, clinics and hospitals in remote areas to address this challenge. A total of

6 600 health posts will be constructed over the next five years," Mnangagwa said in his declaration.

However, he said government's efforts in achieving UHC was being hampered by targeted sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

"The current challenge is to modernise primary healthcare. Sadly, however, our efforts are being greatly hampered by the ruinous illegal economic sanctions imposed on our country," he added.

According to the Second Report of the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care earlier this month, the major concern in the health sector remained shortages of drugs.

In the report, Zimbabwe's public health institutions have been experiencing severe shortages of medicines and drugs as well as other essential products.

This has left the general public at the mercy of the private sector, which introduced a three-tier pricing system.

"This is in the form of the United States dollar (US$), equivalent of the US$ in bond (ZWL dollar) and demand of a mark-up percentage on products purchased through (mobile money transfer platorm) EcoCash and swipe. These demands are beyond the reach of an average citizen in Zimbabwe, let alone the poor and vulnerable population in the country," the report reads in part.

As such, in his declaration, Mnangagwa announced that government launched a Health Financing Policy in 2018 aimed at meeting some of the challenges in the sector.

"The policy is aimed at reinvigorating our health delivery system through robust and sustainable domestic health funding. In addition to the Aids levy, my country has introduced a Health Levy, which is a 10% tax on mobile data usage, 5% of which is ring-fenced for health," he said.

"Zimbabwe has also embarked on setting up a National Health Insurance policy, which will help improve health access to many more people, especially those in the informal sector. Our programmes, prioritising maternal, neonatal and child health, have seen remarkable increases in access to basic quality health care services."

In his remarks, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said making UHC a reality by 2030 depended first and foremost on bold national leadership.

"Many countries are on the path towards achieving health for all by 2030. Others will need to accelerate their efforts so that no country, community or person is left behind," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

6 mins ago | 21 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

1 hr ago | 1466 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

4 hrs ago | 3081 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

4 hrs ago | 915 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

5 hrs ago | 1215 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

5 hrs ago | 556 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

5 hrs ago | 3692 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

5 hrs ago | 722 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

6 hrs ago | 3732 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

6 hrs ago | 912 Views

Doctors' strike continues

6 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

6 hrs ago | 4941 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 2876 Views

MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

6 hrs ago | 1758 Views

'Abducted' doctor suffers brain dysfunction, referred to SA

6 hrs ago | 1985 Views

'Mugabe is sleeping peacefully,' says Grace

6 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Zimbabwe tour operators accuse Botswana of unfair business practice

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Pagels proud of his Warriors

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

2% tax escalates BCC operational costs

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Madinda is alive'

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

Caledonia eyes 75 000 ounces gold output

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa courts health services sector investors

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Gangster' killed in police shootout

7 hrs ago | 932 Views

Football official dies in horror crash

7 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe re-joining Commonwealth nigh

7 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimbabwe to auction 500 000 carats

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ailing Bosso take on troubled Chiefs

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Mugabe's body can last a month outside mortuary'

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mangudya calls for price stability

7 hrs ago | 984 Views

TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1165 Views

MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

7 hrs ago | 533 Views

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Econet increases tariffs

7 hrs ago | 576 Views

Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

7 hrs ago | 1918 Views

ZRP, Magombeyi fight

7 hrs ago | 987 Views

Warriors miss voting for Fifa awards

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

2 new MPs sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Court reserves Air Zimbabwe judgment

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

7 hrs ago | 469 Views

Industrialists welcome rogue accounts freeze

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zinara disburses $42m for road projects

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

US admits Zimbabwe sanctions impact

7 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intervenes in Harare water crisis

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe to brace for ARV shortages

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Can the real MDC stand up?

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

14 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Is British democracy a sham and run by liars like the Zimbabwean Zanu-PF regime?

14 hrs ago | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days