Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara disburses $42m for road projects

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has disbursed $42 million countrywide for road projects as it resumes its core functions as enshrined in the Road Act.

A forensic audit at Zinara by Grant Thornton showed that the parastatal had abandoned its core functions to implement road construction, a preserve of road authorities.

The new Zinara board, led by Engineer Michael Madanha, stamped its authority and stopped all non-core functions that Zinara had given itself, hence the latest disbursements to road authorities.

As a result of the concerted efforts by the board, revenue collection has improved while corporate culture at the parastatal has also changed. Acting Zinara chief executive Mr Suston Muzenda confirmed the latest disbursements to The Herald.

"We have also resumed disbursements to road authorities beginning end of June 2019," he said. "To date, we have disbursed about $42 million to the four road authorities, namely Department of Roads (in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development), District Development Fund and rural and urban councils."

Mr Muzenda said Zinara was working on the installation of electronic systems at tollgates to plug revenue leakages. Eng Madanha said his board will leave no stone unturned in its quest to restore normalcy at Zinara and ensure a world class road network by 2030 in line with President Mnangagwa's vision.

"There is visible progress at Zinara in sorting out the rot at the institution. Zinara now sticks to its core functions which are to fix user fees, disburse funds to local authorities, monitor and evaluate, capacitate road authorities and to play an advisory role to the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development," he said.

"By sticking to its core mandate, Zinara eliminated the risk of fraud in the roads construction area where contracts were being paid directly by the institution instead of the road authorities."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

6 mins ago | 21 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

1 hr ago | 1467 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

4 hrs ago | 3081 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

5 hrs ago | 1215 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

5 hrs ago | 556 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

5 hrs ago | 3693 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

5 hrs ago | 722 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

6 hrs ago | 3734 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

6 hrs ago | 912 Views

Doctors' strike continues

6 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

6 hrs ago | 4943 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 2876 Views

MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

6 hrs ago | 1758 Views

'Abducted' doctor suffers brain dysfunction, referred to SA

6 hrs ago | 1985 Views

'Mugabe is sleeping peacefully,' says Grace

6 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Zimbabwe tour operators accuse Botswana of unfair business practice

6 hrs ago | 578 Views

Pagels proud of his Warriors

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

2% tax escalates BCC operational costs

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Madinda is alive'

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

Caledonia eyes 75 000 ounces gold output

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa courts health services sector investors

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Gangster' killed in police shootout

7 hrs ago | 932 Views

Football official dies in horror crash

7 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe re-joining Commonwealth nigh

7 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimbabwe to auction 500 000 carats

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ailing Bosso take on troubled Chiefs

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Mugabe's body can last a month outside mortuary'

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mangudya calls for price stability

7 hrs ago | 984 Views

TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1165 Views

MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

7 hrs ago | 533 Views

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Econet increases tariffs

7 hrs ago | 576 Views

Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

7 hrs ago | 1918 Views

ZRP, Magombeyi fight

7 hrs ago | 987 Views

Warriors miss voting for Fifa awards

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

2 new MPs sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Court reserves Air Zimbabwe judgment

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

7 hrs ago | 469 Views

Industrialists welcome rogue accounts freeze

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

US admits Zimbabwe sanctions impact

7 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intervenes in Harare water crisis

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Zimbabwe govt to create 6 600 health facilities'

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe to brace for ARV shortages

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Can the real MDC stand up?

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

14 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Is British democracy a sham and run by liars like the Zimbabwean Zanu-PF regime?

14 hrs ago | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days