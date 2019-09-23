MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

Latest News Editor's Choice


Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has warned parliamentarians who are abusing their recently issued diplomatic passports to denigrate the country that they risk losing the documents. He issued the warning after Chimanimani West legislator Joshua Sacco raised a point of privilege, saying people abusing the privilege were treasonous.

"I have noticed with concern the use of the diplomatic passport or red passport by people who are denigrating the country and denigrate His Excellency the President; those people are treasonous," said Sacco.

Adv Mudenda said possessing a diplomatic passport came with responsibility.

"The holding of a diplomatic passport carries with it some heavy responsibility," he said.

"It's a privilege and, therefore, cannot be abused, especially in international relations.

"I shall therefore have to converse with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo) and deal with the matter accordingly."

The MPs were given the diplomatic passports after President Mnangagwa okayed their issuance following numerous requests by legislators who felt the document would go a long way in assisting them in the execution of their duties.

