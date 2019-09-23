Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Radio broadcaster and philanthropist Samantha Musa (also known as Misred) has accused ZANU PF Youth league Secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi of practicing pedestrian politics.Togarepi has posted on Twitter that he has proof that the opposition MDC is a terrorist organisation.Said Musa, "This level of politics is extremely pedestrian!! Your rhetoric is particularly pejorative and We need solutions! Be a solutions driven leader. There is really no medal for having bark but no bite if people look at you as disingenuous! If its proven... THEN what? What happens next?"Musa's attack on the ZANU PF boss caused ZANU PF youth members to attack her for commenting on political matters.One Jones Musara said, "Kana mave kuita zvepolitics mutaure so that you can be treated politically as well not as just a celebrity."Musa who is a social media influencer has of late been using her Twitter handle to discuss various matters affecting the society.