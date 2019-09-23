Latest News Editor's Choice


Econet increases tariffs

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
Zimbabwe's largest mobile network operator, Econet, yesterday increased tariffs for all its data packages.

The data and social media price shifts came after the mobile network operator issued a public notice on Sunday warning of a surge in the pricing of the commodity.

The popular WhatsApp weekly package, which also has Pinterest and Sasai, last pegged at $4 for 65MB, is now going for $5 translating to a 25 percent increase while $10 will now fetch 140 megabytes of weekly WhatsApp data bundle.

$4 will now access 45 megabytes of WhatsApp bundle with Sasai and Pinterest with 20MB of WhatsApp daily bundle with PI and sasai now pegged at $1,25.

Daily data bundles moved up with a range of 20 – 38,5 percent as 40MB+WIFI+iFlix now $4 up from $3, 180MB+WIFI+iFlix now $9 up from $6,50, 400MB+WIFI+iFlix now $12 up from $10, 800MB+WIFI+iFlix now 18 up from $15, 1 500MB+WIFI+iFlix now $30 up from $24.


Source - the herald

