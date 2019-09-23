Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's poverty datum line (PDL) was $1 827 in August, having jumped 13 percent the previous month as the cost of living continues to rise, latest data shows.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), the PDL  measures the basic needs for an average family of five.

Data that Zimstat released yesterday shows that an individual required  at least $364,40 up from $323,50 per month to access minimum provisions. "The TCPL (Total Consumption Poverty Line) for an average of five  persons stood at $1 826,99 in August 2019," ZimStat said.

"This means that an average household required that much to purchase  both food and non-food items for them not to be deemed poor."

The TCPL, according to Zimstat, is a combination of food and non-food  items that an average family required for it not to be deemed poor.

In terms of food alone, ZimStat said an individual required at least  $145, up from $127,93 in July. A spike in the exchange rate early this month led to further increases in prices of goods and services which will reflect in the September PDL data to be released next month.

Prices of goods and services have further gone up in the past two months as the local currency continues to devalue against the United  States dollar. This means the PDL is likely to have also gone up as of the month of  September although official figures are still to be released.


Source - New Ziana.

