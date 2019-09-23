Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo has said the MDC-Alliance's pronouncement that President Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war against the ruling party.

He advised the Western-sponsored party, which intends to submit a petition to the UN during the ongoing 74th General Assembly, to abandon its plans.

President Mnangagwa is one of the world leaders attending the UNGA in New York.

"This is a very serious allegation which borders on the declaration of war on Zanu-PF and its revered leader," said Khaya Moyo.

"The MDC-A must realise that President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party liberated this country from the yoke of colonialism and settlerism.

"We are a free and an independent country after thousands perished, homes destroyed, thousands maimed, livestock looted and heinous crimes committed by the Ian Smith regime."

Khaya Moyo said the MDC should halt its petition immediately as it was an insult to the nation. He said the opposition party's "selloutism" was unheard of and represented evil conduct. Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF was always prepared to defend itself "against such provocation".

He said President Mnangagwa was preoccupied with efforts at the UN to move Zimbabwe forward, economically, in peace and unity through the "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" policy.

"All progressive mankind is calling for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West upon insistence by the MDC," said Khaya Moyo.

"President ED (Mnangagwa) deserves superlative respect not only as President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, but also as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces. "He is a tested revolutionary with impeccable liberation war credentials."

Source - the herald

