Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

THE revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, has warned South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters leader Mr Julius Malema to stop interfering in Zimbabwe's internal politics.Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF was disturbed by Mr Malema's provocation."Whilst it is everyone's democratic right to mourn and pay respect on the sad note of the founding father former President Robert Mugabe, including the restless and careless South African opposition party EEF leader Julius Malema, it is an abomination and unAfrican to use such a platform to denigrate virtues which define Ubuntu," said Khaya Moyo. In the African culture, said Khaya Moyo, it was taboo for anyone, despite their station in life, to use the occasion of a funeral to demean fellow African brothers and sisters."In that regard, the party finds it reprehensible for Mr Julius Malema to use such s solemn occasion to spew political propaganda and score cheap political mileage," he said.Khaya Moyo said Mr Malema needed to be reminded that his illusion to equate youthful exuberance and verbosity for wisdom and grounded intellectuality exposes him for a political novice which he is."While the late Mugabe had always been the national, regional, continental and global esteemed revolutionary icon who relentlessly fought the mechanisation of the oppressors, it was sad to have a puppet of the same colonisers RG Mugabe fought now in the form of Mr Malema," he said.Zanu-PF Secretary for War veterans Douglas Mahiya said Mr Malema should not use Mugabe's funeral to push his political agenda."He is a proxy of G40 cabal," he said."We do not want to be provoked by an SA opposition party. We know that he was sent by Saviour Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal." Mahiya described Mr Malema as a "small boy" who did not understand regional politics. "He is a small boy," he said."There was a Former Liberation Movement meeting in Victoria Falls which will fight all agencies of imperialists in the region. "He has no relationship with Zimbabwe whatsoever. He will never rule South Africa and the ANC will rule for ever. He cannot lecture us on what to do. We are really disturbed by his utterances."Speaking after paying his condolences at Mugabe's Blue Roof residence on Monday, Mr Malema appeared to suggest that Government had neglected the late national hero. Yet he was taken to Singapore where he later died at the expense of Government and it was Government paying for his medical bills.