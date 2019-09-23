TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

News / National

by Staff reporter

TelOne lost about $500 000 over the weekend when small-scale miners vandalised network infrastructure while panning for gold in Mashonaland West Province.The $500 000 was lost in restoring services and through revenue lost due to downtime.The vandalism of the cross-border link in the Kariba-Makuti area left over 1 200 clients without voice calls and Internet services.TelOne acting corporate communications head Ms Hazel Ndebele told The Herald yesterday: "Small-scale miners are damaging the TelOne network infrastructure, with the most recent damage being the cross-border link in Kariba/Makuti area, which was impaired over the weekend, affecting more than 1 200 clients at an estimated average cost of $500 000."The cross-border link carries data and voice traffic for the whole of Kariba and other countries up north who connect through Zambia."