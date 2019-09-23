Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
TelOne lost about $500 000 over the weekend when small-scale miners vandalised network infrastructure while panning for gold in Mashonaland West Province.

The $500 000 was lost in restoring services and through revenue lost due to downtime.

The vandalism of the cross-border link in the Kariba-Makuti area left over 1 200 clients without voice calls and Internet   services.

TelOne acting corporate communications head Ms Hazel Ndebele told The Herald yesterday: "Small-scale miners are damaging the TelOne network infrastructure, with the most recent damage being the cross-border link in Kariba/Makuti area, which was impaired over the weekend, affecting more than 1 200 clients at an estimated average cost of $500 000.

"The cross-border link carries data and voice traffic for the whole of Kariba and other countries up north who connect through Zambia."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

16 mins ago | 83 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

1 hr ago | 1733 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

4 hrs ago | 3216 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

4 hrs ago | 953 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

5 hrs ago | 1245 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

5 hrs ago | 574 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

5 hrs ago | 3794 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

6 hrs ago | 3830 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

6 hrs ago | 930 Views

Doctors' strike continues

6 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

6 hrs ago | 5055 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 2914 Views

MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

6 hrs ago | 1802 Views

'Abducted' doctor suffers brain dysfunction, referred to SA

6 hrs ago | 2014 Views

'Mugabe is sleeping peacefully,' says Grace

6 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Zimbabwe tour operators accuse Botswana of unfair business practice

6 hrs ago | 590 Views

Pagels proud of his Warriors

7 hrs ago | 449 Views

2% tax escalates BCC operational costs

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Madinda is alive'

7 hrs ago | 655 Views

Caledonia eyes 75 000 ounces gold output

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa courts health services sector investors

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

'Gangster' killed in police shootout

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

Football official dies in horror crash

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimbabwe re-joining Commonwealth nigh

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwe to auction 500 000 carats

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ailing Bosso take on troubled Chiefs

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Mugabe's body can last a month outside mortuary'

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mangudya calls for price stability

7 hrs ago | 992 Views

Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1176 Views

MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Econet increases tariffs

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

7 hrs ago | 1951 Views

ZRP, Magombeyi fight

7 hrs ago | 994 Views

Warriors miss voting for Fifa awards

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

2 new MPs sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Court reserves Air Zimbabwe judgment

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Industrialists welcome rogue accounts freeze

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zinara disburses $42m for road projects

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

US admits Zimbabwe sanctions impact

7 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intervenes in Harare water crisis

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Zimbabwe govt to create 6 600 health facilities'

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe to brace for ARV shortages

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Can the real MDC stand up?

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

14 hrs ago | 1938 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days