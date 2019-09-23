Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to auction 500 000 carats

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) says it will conduct another diamond auction before the end of the year targeting to sell between 400 000 and 500 000 carats.

A fortnight ago, MMCZ conducted its third auction this year, which saw 316 000 carats being auctioned. The value of the diamonds sold under the third auction is yet to be established as reconciliation is still in progress.

In an interview yesterday, MMCZ general manager, Mr Tongai Muzenda, said they anticipate better returns in the short-term on account of the level of pricing systems that would prevail in the markets.

"We are looking forward to conducting another diamond auction where we are targeting to sell between 400 000 and 500 000 carats by the end of November," he said.

The country expects to produce 4,1 million carats of diamonds this year up from 2,8 carats last year. At the peak of production  in 2012, Zimbabwe's output was 12 million carats.

Presently, Zimbabwe only has two diamond producers namely Murowa and the State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), which was formed in March 2016 after Government evicted all diamond mining firms in the Chiadzwa fields following the expiry of their licences.

In June this year, the country invited seven international diamond buyers to participate in a private sale of nearly two million carats. Under a private sale arrangement, selected buyers are invited for valuations of diamond parcels available for sale.

The price the buyer offers will then be compared with the valuations that would have been done by the producer.  And if there is a variance in what the producer is asking for and what the buyer is prepared to pay, the parties will negotiate.  If the parties fail to reach consensus on price, the parcel will be rolled over and other buyers will be invited. Private sales are a new model since consolidation of the diamond industry.

In the past, the marketing of diamonds was only done through scheduled auctions where buyers were publicly invited.  Zimbabwe, which has in the past not realised expected earnings since the formalisation of diamond mining operations in Manicaland, is ramping up output and negotiations are ongoing with some global investors.

In July this year, the Government signed a joint venture agreement with one of the world's top diamond producer by volumes, Alrosa Overseas, for the exploration, extraction and marketing of Zimbabwe's diamonds.

The move was an endorsement of President Mnangagwa's robust drive to attract investment into the country in a bid to turnaround the economy.  The agreement with Alrosa is expected to see an increase in Zimbabwe's diamond output, and thrust the sector on the path to attaining the 10 million carats by 2023.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

15 mins ago | 75 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

1 hr ago | 1720 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

4 hrs ago | 3206 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

4 hrs ago | 952 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

5 hrs ago | 1244 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

5 hrs ago | 3793 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

6 hrs ago | 3827 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

6 hrs ago | 928 Views

Doctors' strike continues

6 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

6 hrs ago | 5052 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 2912 Views

MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

6 hrs ago | 1799 Views

'Abducted' doctor suffers brain dysfunction, referred to SA

6 hrs ago | 2013 Views

'Mugabe is sleeping peacefully,' says Grace

6 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Zimbabwe tour operators accuse Botswana of unfair business practice

6 hrs ago | 590 Views

Pagels proud of his Warriors

7 hrs ago | 449 Views

2% tax escalates BCC operational costs

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Madinda is alive'

7 hrs ago | 653 Views

Caledonia eyes 75 000 ounces gold output

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa courts health services sector investors

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

'Gangster' killed in police shootout

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

Football official dies in horror crash

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimbabwe re-joining Commonwealth nigh

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Ailing Bosso take on troubled Chiefs

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Mugabe's body can last a month outside mortuary'

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mangudya calls for price stability

7 hrs ago | 992 Views

TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1176 Views

MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Econet increases tariffs

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

7 hrs ago | 1947 Views

ZRP, Magombeyi fight

7 hrs ago | 994 Views

Warriors miss voting for Fifa awards

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

2 new MPs sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Court reserves Air Zimbabwe judgment

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Industrialists welcome rogue accounts freeze

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zinara disburses $42m for road projects

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

US admits Zimbabwe sanctions impact

7 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intervenes in Harare water crisis

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Zimbabwe govt to create 6 600 health facilities'

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe to brace for ARV shortages

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Can the real MDC stand up?

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

14 hrs ago | 1938 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days