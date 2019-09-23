Football official dies in horror crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO people, one of them a renowned football administrator, died on the spot when a vehicle was hit from the back by a haulage truck as it slowed down to turn right near Masue River Bridge in Victoria Falls yesterday.The drivers of both vehicles died while a passenger who was in the haulage truck was seriously injured in the accident which occurred just after 1PM.Mkhangeli Moyo, once chairperson of Division One outfits Amagagasi FC and Mosi Rovers FC was driving the smaller vehicle.Moyo was working at leading tour operator Shearwater Adventures in Victoria Falls at the time of his death. The other deceased was a Zambian haulage truck driver whose vehicle was carrying a corrosive substance from DRC to South Africa.The haulage truck landed on its right side after overturning on impact. The driver of a third vehicle survived by quickly pulling off the road after noticing that the haulage truck driver was not slowing down to allow the vehicle in front to turn right.Witnesses said the three vehicles were all going due south from Victoria Falls town."Mkhangeli Moyo was driving a small truck and he indicated that he was intending to turn right at the Stanley and Livingstone Lodge turn-off just after the bridge. Behind him was another car and a haulage truck. It seems the driver of the other car which was between Moyo's and the truck noticed that the truck driver was not slowing down and he suddenly pulled off the road and in a wink of an eye the truck hit Moyo's vehicle from the driver's side," said a witness.The truck landed on its side on the western side of the road killing the driver on the spot while Moyo's vehicle was also thrown on the side of the road killing him on the spot. The driver of the truck was reportedly trapped for about two hours.A fire brigade crew battled in vain to pull the body out while a haulage truck team tried to use a chain to pull up the truck but failed after the chain broke. The body was finally retrieved after 3PM through concerted effort by various stakeholders.Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona could not comment as she said she had not been furnished with details of the crash.