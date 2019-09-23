Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Football official dies in horror crash

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
TWO people, one of them a renowned football administrator, died on the spot when a vehicle was hit from the back by a haulage truck as it slowed down to turn right near Masue River Bridge in Victoria Falls yesterday.

The drivers of both vehicles died while a passenger who was in the haulage truck was seriously injured in the accident which occurred just after 1PM.

Mkhangeli Moyo, once chairperson of Division One outfits Amagagasi FC and Mosi Rovers FC was driving the smaller vehicle.

Moyo was working at leading tour operator Shearwater Adventures in Victoria Falls at the time of his death. The other deceased was a Zambian haulage truck driver whose vehicle was carrying a corrosive substance from DRC to South Africa.

The haulage truck landed on its right side after overturning on impact. The driver of a third vehicle survived by quickly pulling off the road after noticing that the haulage truck driver was not slowing down to allow the vehicle in front to turn right.

Witnesses said the three vehicles were all going due south from Victoria Falls town.

"Mkhangeli Moyo was driving a small truck and he indicated that he was intending to turn right at the Stanley and Livingstone Lodge turn-off just after the bridge. Behind him was another car and a haulage truck. It seems the driver of the other car which was between Moyo's and the truck noticed that the truck driver was not slowing down and he suddenly pulled off the road and in a wink of an eye the truck hit Moyo's vehicle from the driver's side," said a witness.

The truck landed on its side on the western side of the road killing the driver on the spot while Moyo's vehicle was also thrown on the side of the road killing him on the spot. The driver of the truck was reportedly trapped for about two hours.

A fire brigade crew battled in vain to pull the body out while a haulage truck team tried to use a chain to pull up the truck but failed after the chain broke. The body was finally retrieved after 3PM through concerted effort by various stakeholders.

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona could not comment as she said she had not been furnished with details of the crash.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

15 mins ago | 75 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

1 hr ago | 1719 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

4 hrs ago | 3202 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

4 hrs ago | 952 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

5 hrs ago | 1244 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

5 hrs ago | 3793 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

6 hrs ago | 3826 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

6 hrs ago | 927 Views

Doctors' strike continues

6 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

6 hrs ago | 5051 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 2912 Views

MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

6 hrs ago | 1798 Views

'Abducted' doctor suffers brain dysfunction, referred to SA

6 hrs ago | 2012 Views

'Mugabe is sleeping peacefully,' says Grace

6 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Zimbabwe tour operators accuse Botswana of unfair business practice

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

Pagels proud of his Warriors

7 hrs ago | 449 Views

2% tax escalates BCC operational costs

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Madinda is alive'

7 hrs ago | 652 Views

Caledonia eyes 75 000 ounces gold output

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa courts health services sector investors

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Gangster' killed in police shootout

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zimbabwe re-joining Commonwealth nigh

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Zimbabwe to auction 500 000 carats

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ailing Bosso take on troubled Chiefs

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Mugabe's body can last a month outside mortuary'

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mangudya calls for price stability

7 hrs ago | 992 Views

TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1176 Views

MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Econet increases tariffs

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

7 hrs ago | 1947 Views

ZRP, Magombeyi fight

7 hrs ago | 994 Views

Warriors miss voting for Fifa awards

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

2 new MPs sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Court reserves Air Zimbabwe judgment

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Industrialists welcome rogue accounts freeze

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zinara disburses $42m for road projects

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

US admits Zimbabwe sanctions impact

7 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intervenes in Harare water crisis

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Zimbabwe govt to create 6 600 health facilities'

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe to brace for ARV shortages

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Can the real MDC stand up?

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

14 hrs ago | 1938 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days