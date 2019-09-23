Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Gangster' killed in police shootout

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A SUSPECTED gangster died in a shootout with police who had laid an ambush for his gun-totting friend at a homestead in Bulilima District.

Police are trying to use fingerprints to identify the dead gunman who allegedly shot at them and wounded an officer on Sunday around 10PM.

The police had been called to arrest Smallie Ntoba Ndlovu, said to be a South Africa-based notorious criminal, at Gambo village for chasing after a villager with a firearm.

A source from the village said police arrived at Ndlovu's homestead on Sunday afternoon and found some villagers drinking beer.

"The villagers told police Ndlovu had gone to buy more beer and seemed afraid to give more information. The police rounded them up and took their cellphones. They lay in wait for Ndlovu at the homestead," said the source.

Around 10 PM, said the source, a vehicle drove into the homestead and the driver allegedly saw a police officer hiding behind a tree in the glare of his headlights.

"The driver immediately opened fire. One of the bullets hit the officer's gun and ricocheted into his arm. The officer shot back and killed the driver on the spot," said the witness.

"The injured officer was taken to Plumtree District Hospital where he was treated and discharged while Ndlovu escaped but community members were reluctant to talk about him fearing victimisation."  

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, yesterday confirmed that a suspect was killed while exchanging fire with cops.  

"Police are investigating an incident where a suspect died in Plumtree after an exchange of fire with police officers at a village beer drinking party. The suspect had come from South Africa and a report had been received by the police that he was armed and threatening to shoot people. He exchanged fire with police officers who had attended the report," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said after the shootout police recovered a pistol used by the gunman and impounded the Toyota Corolla he was driving.  

"We established that he had a pistol with four rounds, a spent cartridge, a vehicle which was registered in another person's name. It also had a temporary permit for the vehicle which was again registered in another person's name. The registration numbers of this vehicle had been tampered with," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said he could not reveal whether the cop who shot him dead will be charged.

He said more details about the shooting will be revealed at the completion of investigations. Asst Comm Nyathi said the public should avoid using unlicensed weapons as they will be arrested.

"We are investigating this incident and we urge members of the public not to cross borders with unlicensed firearms which have not been cleared by authorities, which are used to threaten people. Police will make sure that the law takes its course and proper investigations are being conducted to find out what really transpired when the fire arm was brought into the country," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

15 mins ago | 72 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

1 hr ago | 1710 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

4 hrs ago | 3200 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

5 hrs ago | 1244 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

5 hrs ago | 3790 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

6 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

6 hrs ago | 927 Views

Doctors' strike continues

6 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

6 hrs ago | 5047 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 2912 Views

MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

6 hrs ago | 1797 Views

'Abducted' doctor suffers brain dysfunction, referred to SA

6 hrs ago | 2012 Views

'Mugabe is sleeping peacefully,' says Grace

6 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Zimbabwe tour operators accuse Botswana of unfair business practice

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

Pagels proud of his Warriors

7 hrs ago | 449 Views

2% tax escalates BCC operational costs

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Madinda is alive'

7 hrs ago | 652 Views

Caledonia eyes 75 000 ounces gold output

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa courts health services sector investors

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Football official dies in horror crash

7 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe re-joining Commonwealth nigh

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe to auction 500 000 carats

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Ailing Bosso take on troubled Chiefs

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Mugabe's body can last a month outside mortuary'

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mangudya calls for price stability

7 hrs ago | 992 Views

TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1175 Views

MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Econet increases tariffs

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

7 hrs ago | 1945 Views

ZRP, Magombeyi fight

7 hrs ago | 994 Views

Warriors miss voting for Fifa awards

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

2 new MPs sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Court reserves Air Zimbabwe judgment

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Industrialists welcome rogue accounts freeze

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zinara disburses $42m for road projects

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

US admits Zimbabwe sanctions impact

7 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intervenes in Harare water crisis

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Zimbabwe govt to create 6 600 health facilities'

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe to brace for ARV shortages

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Can the real MDC stand up?

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

14 hrs ago | 1938 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days