Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa courts health services sector investors

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has challenged investors in the health services sector to come to Zimbabwe, saying Government is determined to collaborate with them in transforming the country into a provider of modern health services. He said areas like Victoria Falls were yearning for investment in the health sector in order to give impetus to the health tourism drive.

The Head of State and Government said this during a presidential dinner on Monday night where he addressed several investors in the health sector.

The dinner which was meant to court investors in the health sector was held under the theme: "Sustainable Health Financing and Health Investment: Building on Ecosystem for Universal Health Service Delivery in Zimbabwe."

"The entire health sector from infrastructure, presents many opportunities to Zimbabwe. For instance, we have a place called Victoria Falls. We have declared Victoria Falls a health economic zone, an economic zone to attract tourists in that field. We are told it is necessary to have state-of-the-art health centre at this place. We do not have hotel space and rooms and other facilities. There is need for the creation of a pharmaceutical. Those who want to come I can guarantee you free land," said President Mnangagwa.

"We are equally eager to modernise health facilities at entry level in line with global standards. We welcome investments and partnership. Zimbabwe is open for business in the entire health service sector. I invite you to come to Zimbabwe to explore our journey of accelerating the achievement of health for all by 2030. This can only be achieved if we have the support from you investors coming to Zimbabwe and working with us, I guarantee you that if there are any bottlenecks you can come to me."

Addressing the same gathering, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said the private sector played an integral role in the development of health sector, hence the need for closer cooperation with Government in fulfilment of health objectives.

"We realise that the private sector makes a lot of difference by provision of funds. We believe the solution is to create partnership between yourself and Government," said Dr Moyo.

"What we want to achieve as Zimbabwe is to have a fully functional referral system where our patients go to the cheapest and lowest level health centres before going to a referral health centre."

He implored investors to engage in joint ventures with Government in the provision of health services in all its facets.

"The issue of joint ventures is the way to go either in the renal unit, theatre, surgery and so forth," said Dr Moyo.

Several speakers expressed excitement at working with Zimbabwe, saying the country's challenges could turn out to be opportunities.

The event was also attended by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya, United Nations Permanent Representative for Zimbabwe Fredrick Shava and other senior Government officials.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

15 mins ago | 72 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

1 hr ago | 1707 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

4 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

5 hrs ago | 1244 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

5 hrs ago | 3790 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

6 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

6 hrs ago | 927 Views

Doctors' strike continues

6 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

6 hrs ago | 5047 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 2911 Views

MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

6 hrs ago | 1797 Views

'Abducted' doctor suffers brain dysfunction, referred to SA

6 hrs ago | 2012 Views

'Mugabe is sleeping peacefully,' says Grace

6 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Zimbabwe tour operators accuse Botswana of unfair business practice

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

Pagels proud of his Warriors

7 hrs ago | 449 Views

2% tax escalates BCC operational costs

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Madinda is alive'

7 hrs ago | 652 Views

Caledonia eyes 75 000 ounces gold output

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Gangster' killed in police shootout

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

Football official dies in horror crash

7 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe re-joining Commonwealth nigh

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe to auction 500 000 carats

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Ailing Bosso take on troubled Chiefs

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Mugabe's body can last a month outside mortuary'

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mangudya calls for price stability

7 hrs ago | 992 Views

TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1175 Views

MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Econet increases tariffs

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

7 hrs ago | 1945 Views

ZRP, Magombeyi fight

7 hrs ago | 994 Views

Warriors miss voting for Fifa awards

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

2 new MPs sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Court reserves Air Zimbabwe judgment

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Industrialists welcome rogue accounts freeze

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zinara disburses $42m for road projects

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

US admits Zimbabwe sanctions impact

7 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intervenes in Harare water crisis

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Zimbabwe govt to create 6 600 health facilities'

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe to brace for ARV shortages

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Can the real MDC stand up?

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

14 hrs ago | 1938 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days