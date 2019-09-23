Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
Dozens of MDC-T supporters in Victoria Falls have reportedly crossed the floor to Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance.

The Matabeleland North party leadership yesterday claimed the defectors were citing lack of direction in the former MDC vice-president and ex-Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe-led party.

The supporters backed Khupe after the split of the MDC following the death of its founding president, the late Morgan Tsvangirai, in February last year.

