Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Amid Zimbabwe's deteriorating political situation and worsening economic rot, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has held a meeting with former Nigerian Olusegun Obasanjo - in a bid to trigger dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This comes after Mnangagwa, in a rare but welcome gesture, recently congratulated the youthful opposition leader and his MDC on the occasion of the party's 20th anniversary - whose celebrations were postponed earlier this month to allow the nation to mourn the late former president, Robert Mugabe.

Obasanjo, who served as a millitary leader between 1976 and 1979, once said President Mnangagwa seized power through a military coup that toppled his predecessor Robert Mugabe in 2017

In an interview with the Independent, Obasanjo, who first rose to power in Nigeria in 1976 after General Murtal Mohammed was assassinated, said Mnangagwa attempted to disguise the millitary coup that toppled Mugabe in November 2017 fearing punitive action from the region and African Union (AU).

Mugabe was deposed after the military, then commanded by General Constantino Chiwenga — now vice-president — took control of key state institutions and placed him under house arrest at his "Blue Roof" residence. The military raided the homes of his key backers, former finance minister Ignatius Chombo, former local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and former higher education minister Jonathan Moyo.

Chombo was arrested and tortured, while Moyo and Kasukuwere's homes were sprayed with bullets before they left the country running scared.

Source - Daily News

