Doctors' strike continues

Army medical corps are currently manning hospitals as doctors are still on strike over salaries.Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo was forced to deploy army medical personnel to man the country's public hospitals after doctors withdrew their services in protest over the abduction of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDZ acting resident Peter MagombeyiGovernment hospitals in Zimbabwe have been turning away patients as a strike by doctors and nurses drags on.Negotiations were held up by the disappearance of the strike leader, a young doctor who fellow health workers believe was arrested or abducted by security forces. He was been found alive.