Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

It would be interesting what the law or even culture provides regarding keeping a corpse in one’s house for a protracted length of time. Those in the know let’s hear from you. — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) September 25, 2019

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has questioned the legal instrument that allows the corpse of the late Zimbabwe's strongman President Robert Mugabe to be kept at the Blue Roof residence in Harare.Mugabe who passed away on the 6ht of September was embalmed and his coffin is lying at the Blue Roof house awaiting burial at a mausoleum yet to be constructed at the National Heroes acre.Said Mliswa, "It would be interesting what the law or even culture provides regarding keeping a corpse in one's house for a protracted length of time. Those in the know let's hear from you."Mliswa was barred from entering the Mugabe residence on Monday his respects. He was told that the former First Lady was not present.A few hours later Grace Mugabe received a delegation led by South Africa's Julius Malema at the Mugabe residence.Social media users urged Mliswa to forgive Grace and focus on the future."With all due respect Honourable cde Temba l know its bitter to be given that form of reception. However, you could have phoned in advance a day or 2 to announce your impending visit. Your visit was going to coincide with Malema's visit. Forgive and forget like all men." One Obert Luciano said.