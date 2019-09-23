Latest News Editor's Choice


Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo Magistrate Tinashe Tashaya has cancelled an administrative warrant of arrest against MDC National Chairperson Tabitha Khumalo after she failed to appear for trial earlier this month.

Through her lawyers, Khumalo argued that she was out of the country and couldn't attend the trial.

The magistrate cancelled the warrant of arrest and highlighted that the previous bail conditions remain.

This is a developing story….



Source - Byo24News

