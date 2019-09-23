Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Our response to the letter by Ex-US Diplomats Charles Ray, Christopher Dell, Bruce Wharton & others. We believe their letter to Harvard is full of hate, malice, jealousy and a racist-induced disbelief that a black woman can be honored by such a high-ranking university. pic.twitter.com/wIuc2Ea3wa — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) September 25, 2019

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi says the former American diplomats who wrote to Havard University to undo their decision to make First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa a goodwill Ambassador.In a video posted on Twitter Mutodi said, "Our response to the letter by Ex-US Diplomats Charles Ray, Christopher Dell, Bruce Wharton and others. We believe their letter to Harvard is full of hate, malice, jealousy and a racist-induced disbelief that a black woman can be honored by such a high-ranking university."These racists Bruce Wharton, John Campbell, Charles Ray, Christopher Dell & others can't believe a black women Auxillia Mnangagwa can be honored by Harvard University. The First Lady is our torch bearer for social change and is working to improve healthcare among poor women."The former diplomats had written the following letter to Harvard University:We collectively write to you today with profound concern over your decision to honor the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Auxilia Mnangagwa, with an honorary ambassadorship as part of your otherwise noble institutional efforts to increase access to women's health and to reduce healthcare disparities in the developing world. To be blunt, your well-intentioned work in these areas are tainted by the affiliation with Ms. Mnangagwa and her direct personal connection to an increasingly corrupt and abusive administration in which tolerance for dissent is nonexistent and democratic rights are violently denied. According to credible human rights organizations – both domestic and international – more than 50 government critics and activists have been abducted in Zimbabwe over the past nine months.The most pertinent example is that of Dr. Peter Magombeyi, president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, who "disappeared" on September 14 and was discovered five days later, left on the side of a road, disoriented, and suffering from the effects of torture. According to local reports, among the acts of violence committed against Dr. Magombeyi – while he was in the custody of suspected state agents – was the use electroshock torture. While the case of Dr. Magombeyi is indeed alarming, his ordeal is merely the latest in a raft of disappearances carried out in Zimbabwe, over the course of several decades, and since President Mnangagwa seized power in a November 2017 military coup.In light of the concerning situation in Zimbabwe, we implore your institution to exercise due diligence in this matter and to consider rescinding this honor to First Lady Mnangagwa – an honor that should be reserved for those who are truly deserving of such recognition. Too often, repressive regimes will use international institutions, like Harvard University, to launder their oppressive practices and overall reputations. Already, the announcement of this honor has been used in Zimbabwean state media to provide a veneer of ill-gotten legitimacy for an exceedingly authoritarian regime – one in which prominent health professionals, like Dr. Peter Magombeyi, are being forcefully abducted from their homes and tortured with impunity.Please reconsider your decision. We look forward to engaging with you on this important matter.Respectfully yours,Ambassador (ret) Harry ThomasUnited States Ambassador to Zimbabwe (2015-2018)Ambassador (ret) Bruce WhartonUnited States Ambassador to Zimbabwe (2012-2015)Ambassador (ret) Charles RayUnited States Ambassador to Zimbabwe (2009-2012)Ambassador (ret) Christopher DellUnited States Ambassador to Zimbabwe (2004-2007)Ambassador (ret) Michelle GavinUnited States Ambassador to Botswana (2011-2014)Ambassador (ret) John CampbellSenior Fellow, Council on Foreign RelationsAmbassador (ret) William M. BellamyCo-Chair, Zimbabwe Working GroupChester A. CrockerFormer Assistant Secretary of State for African AffairsDr. Todd MossFormer Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African AffairsGrant HarrisFormer Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African AffairsSteven FeldsteinFormer Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and LaborNicole WillettFormer Director for African Affairs, National Security CouncilJon TeminFormer U.S. State Department Policy Planning StaffCo-Chair, Zimbabwe Working GroupEmily RenardFormer U.S. State Department Foreign Affairs OfficerCo-Chair, Zimbabwe Working GroupAmanda GlassmanSenior Fellow, Center for Global DevelopmentMSc Harvard School of Public HealthJeffrey SmithFounding Director, Vanguard Africa