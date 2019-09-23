Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only

by Mandla Ndlovu
7 hrs ago | Views
Gweru Polytechnic has released a circular informing the students that a new diet is being introduced in the institution.

The new diet will exclude meat but will have chunks, beans, cabbages and vegetables.



Zimbabwe has been facing harsh economic challenges since 2017.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days