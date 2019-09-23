News / National
Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only
Gweru Polytechnic has released a circular informing the students that a new diet is being introduced in the institution.
The new diet will exclude meat but will have chunks, beans, cabbages and vegetables.
Zimbabwe has been facing harsh economic challenges since 2017.
Source - Byo24News