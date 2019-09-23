Latest News Editor's Choice


Mliswa reveals plot to sabotage Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the freezing of accounts belonging to Command Agriculture benefactor Kuda Tagwirei is a ploy aimed at sabotaging the Command Agriculture program and set President Emmerson Mnangagwa

The accounts were frozen last week Friday together with other companies after it was suspected that they we engaged in money laundering.
 
Said Mliswa, "The rate seems to have returned to last Friday's 23-25. The accounts of Sakunda, Croco, Access and Spartan Security remain frozen. What does this mean? It clearly means Mnangagwa was misled. It seems there's an ulterior motive, a force behind sabotaging government programmes."


Mliswa added that the rains were around the corner and the agricultural sector was going to be affected.


"The rains are around the corner & inputs for the forthcoming season are needed. It would appear that the force behind this wants to sabotage everything Mnangagwa wants to achieve."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days