Mugabe family wants him buried at Blue Roof?

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
An online public Zimmorning post has alleged that the family of the late Robert Mugabe has sent a delegation to the council's management with a proposal to have Mugabe's mausoleum  built at his Blue Roof house instead of the National Heroes Acre.

The paper said the Mugabes now want a mausoleum constructed at the mountain top where his Blue Roof residence is located and there, everyone would have access to visit his grave as it will become a museum of some sorts.

Commenting on the reports Norton Member of parliament Temba Mliswa said,"When will this circus end!? Is this normal or being conjured by someone in their right senses?"

Speaking to State Media recently Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga said initial construction work had already commenced.

"What the nation might want to know is that work has commenced. In as far as design is concerned, yes, work is being done. The costs will only be known once we have the design,"

Government conferred a special honour on Mugabe, and decided to construct a mausoleum at the National Heroes' Acre's hilltop where the former leader will be buried.



Source - Byo24News

